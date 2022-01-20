Montell Douglas to make GB history at Winter Olympics

 MX23RW : Thursday, January 20 23:05:09| >> :120:31810:31810:
Montell Douglas to make Great Britain history at Winter Olympics

Montell Douglas prepares to make history as the first woman to represent Great Britain at the Summer and Winter Olympics following her bobsleigh selection for Beijing.

Montell Douglas is set to become the first woman to represent Great Britain at both the Summer and Winter Olympics after her selection for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The 35-year-old has been selected for the bobsleigh squad for February's Winter Olympics, where she will team up with Mica McNeill as brakewoman in the two-woman sled.

Douglas also competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the same city - representing GB in the 100 m and 400 m relay - and the Lewisham-born athlete has hailed a "very special" moment in her career.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Douglas said: "It's very special because it has been very, very challenging. It's such a strange feeling. Beforehand, I had thoughts of how it would feel, but I think it's more of a relief.

"I'm over the moon to be representing women. There have been many male summer and winter Olympians, so I'm more thrilled about leaving a legacy like that behind than anything else.

"To come full circle, after 14 years and at the end of my career, that blows my mind. You're never too old, it's never too late, you should always dream and dream big."

Douglas featured as a reserve for the GB Team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games and took fourth with McNeill during the 2020–21 Bobsleigh World Cup Innsbruck event.

