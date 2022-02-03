Great Britain's mixed doubles curlers suffer their first defeat of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while three debutants begin their moguls qualification.

Great Britain saw off the threat of Canada before suffering defeat to Switzerland in the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Fresh from a 9-5 victory over Sweden on the opening day of the Games, Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat made it two for two with a 6-4 win over Canada, who failed to force an extra end on the hammer.

However, Dodds and Mouat then found themselves 6-3 down at the halfway stage against Switzerland, and despite levelling the scores at 7-7 heading into the eighth end, their opponents clinched it with an 8-7 victory.

Elsewhere, the freestyle skiing got underway on Thursday, but GB duo Makayla Gerken-Schofield and Leonie Gerken-Schofield both failed to make it into the top 10 of moguls qualification.

Fellow Olympic debutant Will Feneley could only place 23rd in the men's event, but all three will now gear up for a second shot at qualifying for the finals over the weekend.

GB curlers Dodds and Mouat now prepare for battle with Australia on Friday, with the opening ceremony also taking place tomorrow at 12pm GMT.