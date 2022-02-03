 MX23RW : Thursday, February 3 15:40:31| >> :60:2769:2769:
Winter Olympics header Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022

Great Britain overcome Canada before Switzerland defeat in Beijing 2022 curling

By , Senior Reporter | 1h
GB overcome Canada before Switzerland defeat in Beijing 2022 curling
© Reuters
Great Britain's mixed doubles curlers suffer their first defeat of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while three debutants begin their moguls qualification.

Great Britain saw off the threat of Canada before suffering defeat to Switzerland in the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Fresh from a 9-5 victory over Sweden on the opening day of the Games, Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat made it two for two with a 6-4 win over Canada, who failed to force an extra end on the hammer.

However, Dodds and Mouat then found themselves 6-3 down at the halfway stage against Switzerland, and despite levelling the scores at 7-7 heading into the eighth end, their opponents clinched it with an 8-7 victory.

Elsewhere, the freestyle skiing got underway on Thursday, but GB duo Makayla Gerken-Schofield and Leonie Gerken-Schofield both failed to make it into the top 10 of moguls qualification.

Fellow Olympic debutant Will Feneley could only place 23rd in the men's event, but all three will now gear up for a second shot at qualifying for the finals over the weekend.

GB curlers Dodds and Mouat now prepare for battle with Australia on Friday, with the opening ceremony also taking place tomorrow at 12pm GMT.

ID:477123:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2287:

Click here for more stories about Jennifer Dodds

Click here for more stories about Great Britain

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Did you know...?
Jennifer Dodds (GBR) and Bruce Mouat (GBR) during a curling mixed doubles round robin match in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on February 2, 2022
Read Next:
GB begin Winter Olympics with curling victory over Sweden
>
Read more about Jennifer Dodds Bruce Mouat Leonie Gerken-Schofield Makayla Gerken-Schofield Will Feneley Winter Sports

rhs 2.0
Media Mole RHS news promo
BT Sport, Discovery in talks for major new sports joint-venture
BT Sport, Discovery in talks for major new sports joint-venture -  4h
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win handed second series
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win handed second series -  4h
Simon Cowell admits "nutter" behaviour after second bike crash
Simon Cowell admits "nutter" behaviour after second bike crash -  3h
Mika to host Eurovision 2022
Mika to host Eurovision 2022 -  3h
Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs solo record deal
Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs solo record deal -  3h

Subscribe to our Newsletter


Match previews - Daily
Transfer Talk Daily
Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!





 