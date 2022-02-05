The USA's Shaun White - a three-time Winter Olympics champion in snowboarding - announces that he will retire from the sport after the Beijing Games.

American snowboarder Shaun White has announced that he will retire from competitive action after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 35-year-old has taken three gold medals for the USA at the Games in the halfpipe, firstly finishing atop the podium in 2006 before triumphs in 2010 and most recently 2018.

White will be aiming to make it a quartet of Olympic golds during the Beijing Games, but the 13-time Winter X Games champion will not return to the biggest stage of them all after this year's edition.

"This has all had its amazing glow as I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White told the press. "I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that I feel I've got stronger and better.

"After the Olympics I don't compete much after the Games as there's so much pressure weighing on you and that relief is warranted. I usually take the season off to get excited again, but this will be my last competition.

"I hope my riding speaks for itself, I'm always trying to push and progress and do the next biggest thing and pick up on what trends are happening in the sport and get ahead of that curve.

"It's this and it's that, all these things are major things that brought me to this conclusion. The thing I'm the most proud of would be staying on top of a sport that's ever-changing for as long as I have."

As well as his snowboarding prowess, White has also taken five medals in skateboarding at the X Games, including golds in 2007 and 2011.