Preview: USA vs Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

The United States of America continue their preparation for their home World Cup in 2026, with another international friendly, this time taking on Australia on October 15 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

The Aussies have already faced the other co-hosts of next year’s showpiece, Canada, last weekend, and came away with a 1-0 win, so they will hope to replicate that against the US this week.

Match preview

The USA were certainly the better team in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador last weekend, keeping 66% possession of the ball, and striking a fiery five shots on target.

Those numbers against a difficult South American outfit that finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying will encourage the home fans and head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The hosts were great value for the draw and certainly deserved getting back into the game after going down to a 24th-minute strike by the evergreen Enner Valencia.

There is no doubt that there has been an energy shift around the USAMNT in recent months, a stark contrast to the feeling of a year ago, when they had stumbled through the Nations League.

It is worth noting that Pochettino was brave last weekend, moving away from his traditional four at the back to a 3-4-2-1 formation, indicating his adaptability to the situation and the opponent.

The US have not faced Australia since a 2010 friendly, but much has changed with the team from down under since then.

Talking about energy shifts, the Socceroos have been on an incredible run of late, now unbeaten in their last 11 outings, winning the last seven on the bounce.

It was a game of two halves against Canada at the weekend, when the Aussies absorbed pressure in the first period, and came out with fire in their bellies in the second.

The team from down under have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, so playing against the co-hosts will serve as excellent preparation for the conditions that North America has to offer.

Tony Popovic has been a revelation since his appointment in September last year, and is now in line to become the first-ever Aussie to play for and coach the team at a World Cup.

The scary statistic around Popovic is that he has yet to taste defeat, after taking over the head coach reins from Graham Arnold.

Popovic once described playing a villain and ruining a fairytale for the opponent as beautiful, which is what his side did to Canada on their return to Quebec after eight years.

The Aussies are now more than capable of causing an upset in Colorado, ruining the occasion for the home fans.

USA International Friendlies form:

WLLLWD

USA form (all competitions):

WWLLWD

Australia International Friendlies form:

LWWWWW

Australia form (all competitions):

WWWWW

Team News

American captain Christian Pulisic was left out of Pochettino’s starting lineup against Ecuador, which nudged the coach to change his tactics.

Despite playing 18 minutes off the bench at the weekend, Pulisic is dealing with an ankle injury from pre-season, according to Pochettino, which means his chances of playing against the Aussies from the start are slim.

Tim Weah was deployed on the right as a wing-back, something he is more comfortable with from being with Marseille and Juventus, and if the coach uses the same setup again, he may get the nod for that role.

Folarin Balogun led the line at the weekend, and he delivered 81 minutes of excellence, and found the net in the 71st minute to cap off a brilliant performance from the hosts, which means the Monaco man should retain his place.

The biggest talking point in the Australian camp is teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda, who scored the winner against Canada, proved a handful for the hosts and found the back of the net in the 71st minute.

Aussie head coach Popovic benched skipper Matt Ryan to give backup keeper Paul Izzo a run between the sticks, a decision that paid off handsomely.

Izzo made a staggering eight saves on the night, sending a message to the Aussie number one and giving the coach a selection headache ahead of this encounter.

Considering the Aussies’ recent record, Popovic might be tempted to go with the same starting lineup against the USA, employing a low-block and playing counter-attack football, but the captain could return for a significantly better opponent.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Robinson, Richards, Ream; Weah, Roldan, Morris, Arftsen; McKennie, Tillman, Balogun

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Balard, Irankunda; Toure

We say: USA 1-1 Australia

Both teams are in a great space mentally, but neither will want to risk injuries, so we may witness performances that reflect pragmatism.

The formations are similar, so cancelling each other out is not a far-fetched prediction.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



