Great Britain qualify for mixed doubles semi-finals despite Norway defeat

1h
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have made the semi-finals of the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics despite a comprehensive 2-6 defeat to Norway.

The duo had edged a tight game with China 6-5 before being comfortably seen off by Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten later on Sunday.

However, with Sweden and Canada both suffering defeat in their respective matches, GB - who boast a stronger head-to-head record against other countries - will have a shot at the medals in the semi-finals.

"We will have to park this quite quickly because of playing again so soon. We'll have a good chat tonight, debrief the game and take our learnings from it into the next game. There won't be much sleep again tonight but we'll reset for tomorrow," Dodds told BBC Sport after the Norway defeat.

Dodds and Mouat will now face the USA in the final game in order to determine their final ranking, with a fourth-placed finish meaning that they will have to face Italy and their 100% record of eight wins from eight so far.

