Winter Olympics' Norovirus outbreak escalates

The number of confirmed cases of Norovirus at the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang has risen to 86.

On Tuesday it was announced that more than 1,200 staff members working at the event in South Korea had been quarantined after many had fallen violently ill, with organisers confirming 32 cases of Norovirus, a highly contagious bug that causes projectile vomiting and diarrhoea.

All sequestered workers are undergoing tests for the virus and now the Korean Centre for Disease Control has confirmed an additional 54 cases among the staff.

No athletes have yet to contract the virus, although reports have suggested that several journalists working in the media village have also fallen ill in the last 24 hours.

South Korea have responded to the loss of the majority of its security staff by drafting in 900 military personnel as well as dozens of private security guards.

The opening ceremony for the competition is due to take place on Friday.