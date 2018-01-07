North Korea to participate in 2018 Winter Games?

North Korea is "likely to participate" at next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, according to a report citing a North Korean official.

A North Korean Olympic official has reportedly claimed that his nation is "likely to participate" at next month's Winter Games in South Korea.

Chang Ung, Pyongyang's representative to the International Olympic Committee, is believed to have made the comment at Beijing International Airport on Saturday.

Japanese news agency Kyodo has also claimed that Chang was travelling to Switzerland, where the IOC is based, and quoted unnamed sources suggesting that the trip is aimed at discussing the North's potential participation in the games at Pyeongchang.

Chang's purported comments came a day after North Korea and South Korea agreed to hold rare talks next week, and hours after Seoul and Washington announced that they would postpone joint military exercises.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a new year speech that his country wished success for the Olympics, which will be held in February, and would consider sending a delegation.