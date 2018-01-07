Report: North Korea may participate at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

North Korea to participate in 2018 Winter Games?
© Offside
North Korea is "likely to participate" at next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, according to a report citing a North Korean official.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 21:24 UK

A North Korean Olympic official has reportedly claimed that his nation is "likely to participate" at next month's Winter Games in South Korea.

Chang Ung, Pyongyang's representative to the International Olympic Committee, is believed to have made the comment at Beijing International Airport on Saturday.

Japanese news agency Kyodo has also claimed that Chang was travelling to Switzerland, where the IOC is based, and quoted unnamed sources suggesting that the trip is aimed at discussing the North's potential participation in the games at Pyeongchang.

Chang's purported comments came a day after North Korea and South Korea agreed to hold rare talks next week, and hours after Seoul and Washington announced that they would postpone joint military exercises.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a new year speech that his country wished success for the Olympics, which will be held in February, and would consider sending a delegation.

Sports Mole logo
Read Next:
'No talks' about North Korea, South Korea joint team
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chang Ung, Kim Jong-un, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More DPR Korea News
A generic image for the Winter Olympics from Sochi 2014
Report: North Korea may participate at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
 Joe Cordina of Wales celebrates victory over Iain Weaver of Great Britain after their 60kg bout during the Great Britain Amateur Boxing Championships at York Hall on November 11, 2011
Result: Joe Cordina through to quarter-finals at World Championships
 Tonia Couch of England competes in the Women's 10m Platform Preliminaries at Royal Commonwealth Pool during day eight of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 31, 2014
Result: North Korea stun China in women's 10m at World Championships
'No talks' about North Korea, South Korea joint teamResult: Asgarov wins gold in men's 60kg freestyleResult: Otarsultanov wins freestyle wrestling goldResult: Team GB pair miss out on 10m platform semi-finalResult: Savelyeva beats Kim in first women's Olympic bout
Result: Team GB 0-3 North KoreaResult: Rim snatches weightlifting gold for N. KoreaResult: USA 1-0 North KoreaHalf-Time Report: USA 1-0 North KoreaTeam News: USA vs. North Korea
> DPR Korea Homepage

Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole
Login, I already have my ad-free pass
Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole
Buy ad-free access (show me the options)
Buy monthly ad-free access for £1.20/month
Buy yearly ad-free access for £12 (2 months free)
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 