The International Olympic Committee publishes a set of rules pertaining to the kits of Olympic athletes from Russia competing at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Russian athletes taking part at the 2018 Winter Olympics as neutral competitors have been warned not to replicate their country's flag via their kit.

Earlier in December, the International Olympic Committee barred the Russian Federation from the Pyeongchang Games over allegations of state-sponsored doping in Sochi four years ago.

The IOC, however, confirmed that it would allow individual Russian athletes to take part under a neutral flag, provided they pass an anti-doping panel.

On Wednesday, the IOC published guidelines stipulating what those competitors' uniforms must look like, as well as a logo to replace Russia's flag on them.

The IOC stipulate that athletes' kit can only carry the words 'Olympic athlete from Russia' or 'OAR', while officials' clothing can only feature 'OAR'.

In addition, the uniforms cannot consist of all three colours of the Russian flag, while the red and blue cannot match the shade used in the flag - the IOC suggests "that these are darker in colour".

The 2018 Winter Games start on February 9 and finish on February 25.