Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Le Mans - prediction, team news, lineups

Promoted Le Mans travel to Paris Saint-Germain for a Ligue 1 match for the first time since 2009, aiming to surprise the defending champions at Parc des Princes.

The top-flight returnees impressively sit ninth in the table after five matches, just two points and three places behind PSG, a situation they may not have anticipated even at this early stage of the season.

Match preview

It goes without saying that Le Mans finally got what they deserved for their attacking nature in last month’s 2-1 victory over Lorient.

After a series of entertaining draws and a last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Rennes, Patrick Videira’s team secured the Pays de la Loire club’s first top-flight win since beating PSG in May 2010.

That triumph was a just reward for leveraging the element of surprise on their return to the big time, with their loss to Rennes coming after they fought back from two goals down, only for Djibril Sidibe’s sending-off in the 68th minute to leave them hanging on at Roazhon Park until the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Now, they head into Saturday looking to earn consecutive Ligue 1 victories for the first time since defeating Sochaux and Valenciennes in April 2009, but must beat PSG again to accomplish that feat.

While Les Mucistes claimed a narrow 1-0 success the last time these two clubs met in the top flight, the Parisians have won the last three competitive fixtures 2-0, 4-1 and 2-0, an aggregate score of 8-1 across those domestic cup encounters in 2011, 2019 and 2025.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

As such, Luis Enrique’s men are strong favourites to defeat an opponent they have historically performed well against, as they aim to avoid consecutive Ligue 1 defeats on home soil.

Monaco have inflicted two of PSG’s three top-flight defeats at Parc des Princes in 2026, but the capital club’s other results in front of their supporters have been anything but smooth.

Enrique’s men have not won consecutive home matches in Ligue 1 since stringing together seven wins between November and February, but they have since struggled to claim two on the bounce.

The current run has seen them secure just three wins from seven in the capital, and the loss to Monaco at the start of last month was a discouraging start at home that the Red and Blues did not need.

Indeed, an uneven start to the campaign puts Les Parisiens five points adrift of league-leading Monaco in the table, although the two-time defending European champions still have plenty of time this season to recover.

Nonetheless, they risk falling further behind this weekend if they falter against a lively Le Mans side, whose all-or-nothing approach leaves the defending league champions vulnerable to an upset.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Team News

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Senny Mayulu is PSG’s only confirmed absentee this weekend, although Ferran Torres and Warren Zaire-Emery are touch-and-go due to ankle and thigh injuries respectively.

Torres’s potential absence is untimely for the home side, whose main attackers have yet to shine in the league this season, leaving the new signing to shoulder the burden: the 2026 World Cup winner has scored 50% of the Parisians’ eight league goals, with Marquinhos surprisingly netting three.

With Ousmane Dembele yet to score in Ligue 1 this season, and in fact not scoring since early April, a run lasting nine matches, Desire Doue finding the net and assisting for France in their impressive comeback 4-1 win over Belgium this week could be the boost the wide attacker needs to find his form this term.

Adil Bourabaa has had no such issues for Le Mans, with the attacking midfielder scoring three goals and providing two assists in five appearances this season, placing him joint-top for direct involvements alongside Lassine Sinayoko, Amine Gouiri, Kamori Doumbia and Florian Thauvin.

However, the promoted side’s preparations have been severely impacted, with Bourabaa suffering an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks, significantly reducing the away team’s attacking threat.

While there are no additional injured absentees, Erwan Colas and Lucas Buades will be assessed before making the trip this weekend.

Given Bourabaa’s absence, Louis Mafouta, who has also netted three goals for the visiting side, must rise to the occasion to shoulder the attacking responsibility alongside Habib Diallo.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safanov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Torrente, Yohou, Voyer; Bamba, Bretelle, Lauray, Vercruysse, Larouci; Diallo, Mafouta

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Le Mans

Despite their approach giving opponents something different to consider, Le Mans were already underdogs against PSG.

Their prospects of claiming something are greatly hindered without Bourabaa, and that single factor should undermine their chances in Paris this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.