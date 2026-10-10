Preview: Coventry City vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

Back-to-back Premier League wins will be on the agenda for both Coventry City and Newcastle United in Monday's top-flight offering at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues ended a 25-year wait for a first-division triumph before the international break, stunning Nottingham Forest 1-0, while the Magpies survived a second-half scare to edge out Hull City 2-1 three weekends ago.

Match preview

Slain in each of their first four Premier League games of the 2026-27 season by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0, Coventry were given little chance of making the fifth time the charm when they visited an admittedly under-performing Nottingham Forest side on September 19.

However, thanks to Jay Dasilva's emphatic second-half finish and dogged defensive displays from Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Thomas in particular, Coventry revelled in their first Premier League triumph since a Gordon Strachan-led side overcame Sunderland in April 2001.

As well as snapping four-game losing runs both in all competitions and the top flight alone, Coventry's shock success at the City Ground lifted the Sky Blues off the bottom of the Premier League table, although they will drop back down to 20th if Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur both pick up points over the weekend.

Frank Lampard's men also remain the division's lowest scorers with just the solitary strike to their name, and the hosts' next mission is to end both their scoreless and losing streaks at the CBS Arena in 2026-27.

Indeed, Coventry have been bested in both of their Premier League home matches against Hull and Brighton & Hove Albion so far this season, while also going down 3-1 to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup to give them a dismal 0% record in front of their own fans.

Coventry vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ?⚫ | "Newcastle, Top Four Challengers?"

Newcastle's last away day was far less enjoyable than their hosts' - a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Leeds United - but Matthias Jaissle's Magpies got back on track, just about, on the St James' Park turf.

Joe Willock and Lewis Hall's strikes inside the opening seven minutes proved enough to sink a spirited Hull side, who momentarily threatened a comeback through Mohamed-Ali Cho after Konstantinos Tzolakis kept out Yoane Wissa's penalty.

The scoreline certainly did not tell the full story for Newcastle, who gave up a whopping 22 shots to the Tigers in gameweek five, but their visitors' wasteful finishing ensured that Jaissle's men would post their fourth victory from six in all tournaments.

The Magpies entered the international hiatus in the top half of the Premier League rankings thanks to their steady start under Jaissle, whose side also head to the CBS Arena having scored in each of their three away matches across all tournaments in 2026-27.

Furthermore, Newcastle can boast a seven-game winning streak against Coventry - who last got the better of the Magpies in a 1999 Premier League clash - but Monday's meeting will mark their first head-to-head since a 2010 Championship battle, won 4-1 by the men in black and white.

Coventry City Premier League form:

Coventry City form (all competitions):

Newcastle United Premier League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Coventry should be boosted by the return of right wing-back Milan van Ewijk (hamstring) for Monday's game after the 26-year-old returned to training during the week, but Lampard may see no reason to demote Caleb Yirenkyi to the bench just yet.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden has also battled back from his own hamstring issue, but as the Englishman has not featured in any capacity since May, he ought to be given more time to build his match fitness back up.

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf) and Aurele Amenda (calf) are still on the treatment table, while Taiwo Awoniyi completes a three-game suspension following his sending-off in the Brighton battering.

As for Newcastle, Jaissle has revealed that he expects "three or four" injured players to be back in contention for Monday's trip, including Joelinton (groin) and Nico Gonzalez (concussion).

Jaissle's comments also suggest that at least one of Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Anthony Elanga (unknown), Dan Burn (ankle), Will Osula (foot), Lewis Miley (knock) or Tino Livramento (unspecified) could make the bench at least, but Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) has been ruled out for two months.

Making more Magpies history before the international break, Harvey Barnes set up both Hall and Willock's goals in the win over Hull, the earliest a Newcastle player has ever provided multiple assists in a Premier League game.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Mfuni, Pinnock, Thomas; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Thomas-Asante

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Wissa

We say: Coventry City 1-2 Newcastle United

Neither Coventry nor Newcastle would have wanted the lengthy international break to come so soon after morale-boosting triumphs, the pause denying both teams the chance to build up a head of steam.

However, the hosts' attacking deficiencies are likely to prove fatal against a more potent Magpies side, as Lampard's losing run at the CBS Arena continues.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.