Preview: Marseille vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Jan 2026 01:37 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 07:02

Looking to renew their Ligue 1 title challenge at the start of 2026, Marseille will welcome relegation-threatened Nantes to the Orange Velodrome on Sunday.

Les Olympiens are aiming for a fourth straight victory this weekend, while Les Canaris are hoping to end their three-game top-flight losing streak.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last term, and after starting this campaign in strong fashion, fans began to dream of a first title since 2010.

However, drawing 2-2 with Toulouse in late November and losing 1-0 on the road to Lille in early December dealt a blow to Les Olympiens in the race for the crown, causing them to cede ground to both Paris Saint-Germain and Lens.

That being said, De Zerbi's side come into this clash full of confidence after winning three games on the bounce across all competitions to round off 2025, including a 1-0 triumph over Monaco in their most recent league outing.

Taking all three points against Les Rouge et Blanc has Marseille third in the table, and their tally of 32 sees them four behind second-placed PSG and eight short of leaders Lens ahead of this weekend.

Les Olympiens will also be looking over their shoulder at fourth-placed Lille, who are only behind on goal-difference, but considering that Sunday's hosts are unbeaten at the Orange Velodrome in Ligue 1 this season - winning six and drawing two - supporters will be expecting a positive result.

© Imago / PsnewZ

As for Nantes, they parted ways with former manager Luis Castro last month after the coach led the club to just two wins from their first 15 games of the top-flight season.

Rather than appointing a new permanent boss immediately, Les Canaris have placed the team in the hands of Ahmed Kantari until the end of the campaign, promoting him to the hotseat from his role as assistant manager.

Unfortunately for Kantari, his reign kicked off with a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Angers on December 12, though he did secure a 5-3 victory against Concarneau in the Coupe de France nine days later.

Nantes return from the winter break in 17th place with just 11 points to their name, leaving them level with bottom-of-the-table Metz and five short of Le Havre in 15th, but only one shy of Auxerre in the relegation playoff spot.

Desperate to escape the automatic drop zone, the visitors will take heart from their travelling record, which features just two defeats from their last six away league games, not to mention that Les Canaris have secured more than half of their points (six) on the road.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Nantes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Marseille will be lighter than ideal in defence without centre-back Nayef Aguerd - who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with hosts Morocco - and potentially fellow centre-half Facundo Medina, who is a doubt with an ankle problem.

If the Lens loanee is not ready to start, then Benjamin Pavard and CJ Egan-Riley could line up at the heart of De Zerbi's backline on Sunday.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Amine Gouiri is out with a shoulder injury, while left-winger Hamed Traore is out with a thigh issue, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start up top after being dramatically banned from his national team by Gabon's government earlier this week.

As for Nantes, centre-forward Mostafa Mohamed is at AFCON, and winger Bahereba Guirassy is out with a hamstring injury, so frontman Amady Camara may be supported by Yassine Benhattab and Matthis Abline.

Likewise, centre-back Chidozie Awaziem is on international duty with Nigeria, and 17-year-old Tylel Tati could partner Kelvin Amian in his stead.

Les Canaris are also missing midfielder Louis Leroux due to a thigh injury, so Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Johann Lepenant and Junior Mwanga are likely to start, with January signing Remy Cabella a more attacking option.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Egan-Riley, Emerson; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Vermeeren, Weah; Aubameyang

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Centonze, Amian, Tati, Cozza; Lepenant, Kwon, Mwanga; Benhattab, Camara, Abline

We say: Marseille 3-1 Nantes

Marseille may have fallen back in the title race, but they remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1, and the hosts will be confident of taking all three points on Sunday.

Nantes have proven resilient on the road, and they could put up a fight this weekend, though Les Canaris are likely to walk away empty handed once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.