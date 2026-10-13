Preview: Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Polish champions Lech Poznan face a tough test on Thursday, when they welcome in-form Bayer Leverkusen to Stadion Poznan for their second Europa League league-phase clash.

Kolejorz are looking for their first continental points of the season, but Die Werkself are picturing a fifth win in six games.

Match preview

Niels Frederiksen's Lech fought through three rounds of qualifying to reach the Europa League proper, and they will be desperate to prove that they belong at this level.

However, Kolejorz made a poor start as they were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace on matchday one, a contest that saw the team capitulate early by conceding three first-half goals.

To make matters worse, Frederiksen's side had Radoslaw Murawski sent off for a second yellow card late in the game, meaning they will be without the experienced midfielder this week.

On a more positive note, Lech hammered Slask 4-1 in the Ekstraklasa on Saturday, and come into this showdown on the back of consecutive competitive triumphs, having demolished Radomiak Radom 5-1 on September 20.

Fans looking for a reason to be optimistic about the hosts' chances will take heart from the fact Kolejorz have come out on top in each of their last six home matches across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets and finding the back of the net 19 times in the process.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Meanwhile, Carles Martinez Novell's Leverkusen will be confident of collecting all three points on Thursday, given their impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Die Werkself may have kicked off their Bundesliga season with a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg, but they have won four of their five outings since, drawing the other.

Most recently, Martinez Novell's men survived a scare to prevail 4-3 against Mainz 05 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from four different scorers.

That victory followed on from consecutive 2-0 successes, including a win over NK Celje at BayArena on matchday one of the Europa League.

Seizing maximum points in their opener extended Die Werkself's winning streak in this competition's league-phase or group stage to seven matches, part of a run that features 15 triumphs from their last 17.

Lech Poznan Europa League form:

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen Europa League form:

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance/Harry Langer/dpa

Lech will be without left-back Joao Moutinho as he recovers from a broken foot, while centre-back Alex Douglas is sidelined once again due to a rib injury.

In their absence, Mateusz Skrzypczak and Wojciech Monka should start at the heart of Frederiksen's defence, flanked by full-backs Joel Pereira and Michal Gurgul.

Elsewhere, right winger Ali Gholizadeh continues his rehabilitation following a cruciate ligament injury, and the hosts' fitness woes are compounded by Murawski Radoslaw's suspension, after he was sent off against Palace.

With that in mind, Antoni Kozubal could be joined by Pablo Rodriguez in the centre of the park, platforming wide men Patrik Walemark and Luis Palma.

As for Leverkusen, they are missing Eliesse Ben Seghir due to a muscle problem, as well as versatile 19-year-old wing-back Montrell Culbreath as he deals with a foot injury.

Moussa Diaby and Afonso Moreira should be on hand to support striker Patrik Schick from out wide, while Ibrahim Maza operates in the number 10 role in front of a double pivot featuring Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia, with 17-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn managing a mitochondrial disorder.

Right-back Guela Doue is also unavailable with a calf injury, and Jarell Quansah looks set to start in his place.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Walemark, Kozubal, Rodriguez, Palma; Ishak, Jagiello

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Taposoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Andrich, Garcia; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: Lech Poznan 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Lech are in strong form on home turf, and are sure to deliver a spirited performance in front of the Stadion Poznan crowd.

However, Leverkusen may prove too strong for the hosts, and anything other than a win for the Bundesliga club would come as a surprise.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.