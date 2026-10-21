Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Sunderland will continue their Europa League league phase campaign with a contest against Lech Poznan on Thursday.

The Premier League club are ninth in the overall table on six points, while Lech are at the bottom of the division, losing their first two games in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Europa League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland being played?

The Europa League match between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will be played at Poznan Stadium in Poznan.

The ground has a capacity of 42,837, and it is the fifth-largest stadium in Poland.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Lech Poznan and Sunderland?

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Premier League table, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough start to the domestic season for the club.

However, it has been a different story entirely in the Europa League, with the Black Cats winning their opening two matches in the league stage against AZ Alkmaar and Torreense to pick up six points, which has left them ninth in the overall table.

Lech Poznan, though, have struggled in the European competition this term, losing their opener 4-0 to Crystal Palace before going down 4-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Polish outfit are currently at the bottom of the Europa League table.

Sunderland will be the heavy favourites to secure a third straight win in the competition on Thursday ahead of a league game at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

> Our full preview of Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland can be viewed here