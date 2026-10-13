Preview: Hajduk Split vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

The battle for a place in the 2026-27 Conference League knockout stages begins on Thursday as Hajduk Split host Ajax at Stadion Poljud.

A thrilling extra-time victory over Rakow sealed Hajduk Split’s place in the group stages, while Ajax booked their ticket with a commanding demolition of Sion.

Match preview

Having featured in European competition for each of the last nine campaigns, Ajax have established themselves as continental regulars, although this season marks their first appearance in the Conference League after finishing fifth in the Eredivisie last term.

Ajax saw off Vojvodina and Shelbourne in the second and third qualifying rounds before meeting Sion in the playoffs, claiming a 9-5 aggregate win and winning both legs as part of an impressive run in which Michel’s men won five of six matches across all competitions.

However, consecutive draws against SBV Excelsior and most recently NEC Nijmegen have slowed de Godenzonen’s momentum as they prepare to travel to Split for their Conference League opener, seeking a return to winning ways.

Thursday’s match is the third meeting between the sides and the first since the 1994-95 Champions League, when Ajax claimed a 3-0 aggregate win in the quarter-finals en route to their fourth - and most recent - European crown.

Unbeaten in six competitive away matches this season (W5, D1) while also scoring at least twice in each, the visitors certainly have enough quality in attack to claim maximum points, but must address their shaky defence, having gone five without a clean sheet.

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Nearly 16 years since their last appearance in the group stages of a major European competition, Hajduk Split are back on the continental stage, aiming to banish the ghosts of their 2010-11 Europa League campaign, which ended in an early exit after five defeats from six matches.

Conceding late goals in both legs of their Conference League playoff tie against Polish side Rakow, Gonzalo Garcia’s side made life more difficult than it needed to be en route to qualification, but ultimately secured their place thanks to Rokas Pukstas’s decisive strike.

The Whites claimed arguably their most impressive result of the season on Saturday, coming from behind to defeat Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and making it eight wins from their last nine matches either side of the international break.

Unbeaten at home since April 21, Thursday’s hosts have been formidable in front of their fans and now seek a fifth consecutive home win, with three of the previous four coming without conceding a goal.

Central to Hajduk Split’s impressive home form - and their overall success - of late has been their knack for scoring first, something they have managed in eight of their last 10 outings.

Up against an Ajax side that has also scored first in six of their last seven matches, breaking the deadlock will be crucial for Garcia’s men in their quest for victory.

Hajduk Split form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Kasper Dolberg is ruled out for Ajax after suffering a cruciate ligament tear against Excelsior and is not expected to feature again this season.

Caio Henrique sustained a hip injury in the same match, ruling him out alongside fellow defender Daley Blind (back).

Steven Berghuis and Anton Gaaei complete Ajax's list of absentees for the trip to Croatia, but Simon Adingra and Aaron Bouwman are available again after their cameos against NEC.

Roko Brajkovic underwent knee surgery earlier this summer and has not featured for Hajduk since, paving the way for Abdoulie Sanyang to start regularly.

Ivica Ivusic and Adrion Pajaziti are also unavailable for the hosts, who are nevertheless boosted by the return of veteran forward Marko Livaja.

Hajduk Split possible starting lineup:

Silic; Hrgovic, Raci, Maresic, Acapandie; Fayad, Del Moral; Sanyang, Dali, Soticek; Sego

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Baas, Bouwman, Rosa; Brandt, Mokio, Klaassen; Ouzane, Arokodare, Edvardsen

We say: Hajduk Split 2-2 Ajax

Neither Hajduk nor Ajax are strangers to entertaining encounters, and with the attacking talent on display, a high-scoring clash is likely.

That said, we can see the teams cancelling each other out over the 90 minutes and sharing the points when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.