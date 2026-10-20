Preview: Celtic vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Celtic will continue their 2026-27 Europa League league stage campaign with an intriguing contest against Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

The Scottish giants have lost their two matches in this season's competition, while the same can also be said for Celta, so both will be eyeing a vital victory at Celtic Park.

Match preview

Celtic will enter this match off the back of an incredible result, beating Hearts 7-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with the victory leaving them four points clear of second-placed Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Martin O'Neill's side have won eight of their nine league games this season, but it has been a struggle in the Europa League, suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros on September 17 before going down 4-1 to Benfica in Portugal last week.

Celtic currently sit down in 33rd spot in the overall table ahead of matches against Celta, Besiktas, Torreense, Omonia, Marseille and Union SG.

The Hoops reached the knockout round playoffs of the 2025-26 Europa League, losing to Stuttgart, while they were beaten by LASK Linz in the playoff round of this season's Champions League, so they are again competing at this level.

Celtic's last appearance in the Champions League proper came in 2024-25, and they will be determined to return to Europe's leading competition for the 2027-28 season.

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Celta finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season, and they will be aiming to build on what was a strong 2025-26 Europa League campaign for the club.

Indeed, the Sky Blues reached the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 tournament, losing to Freiburg, while they were also present in the semi-finals in 2016-17, losing to Manchester United on that occasion.

Like Celtic, Celta will enter this match off the back of a domestic win, beating Alaves 2-1 on Sunday, with the result leaving them eighth in the La Liga table.

However, it has been a struggle for Claudio Giraldez's side in the Europa League this season, losing their opener 1-0 to Omonia on September 16 before going down 2-1 at home to Juventus in their second match on home soil last week.

Celta still have Union SG, Bournemouth, Marseille, H. Beer Sheva and Lillestrom to play in the league stage of this season's Europa League.

Celtic Europa League form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Celta Vigo Europa League form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Team News

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Celtic are again set to be without the services of Cameron Carter-Vickers due to a muscular issue, while Alistair Johnston is definitely out of the contest through injury.

The hosts will again be looking to Camilo Duran for inspiration; the 24-year-old has had a strong season to date, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 15 matches.

Kasper Hogh has scored three times and registered two assists in 12 outings this season, and the 25-year-old should also be a part of the attacking unit on Thursday night.

As for Celta, Pablo Duran, Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman and Jones El Abdellaoui missed out against Alaves in the league at the weekend, and the expectation is that all five will also be unavailable for selection in Scotland.

Ferran Jutgla has scored twice for Celta this season, and the 27-year-old is expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should also be starts for Ilaix Moriba and Hugo Alvarez.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Sorensen, Tounekti; Hogh

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Lago, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Febas, Carreira; Alvarez, Jutgla, Swedberg

We say: Celtic 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta's injury problems should hand Celtic confidence, but the Scottish giants have struggled in Europe this season, and we can see a low-scoring draw occurring on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.