Casa Pia will be looking to end their miserable home record when they welcome Braga to Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on Monday evening.

The hosts sit 16th in the Primeira Liga table with eight points from 11 matches, behind 15th-placed Maritimo on the head-to-head tiebreaker, while the eighth-placed Archbishops are three points adrift of Arouca in fifth.

Match preview

Since replacing Carlos Vicens in October, Franclim Carvalho has overseen an impressive turnaround at Braga, placing greater emphasis on defensive organisation after taking charge of a side that had suffered three consecutive defeats.

The 39-year-old began his tenure with a 2-0 victory over Gent in the Conference League before experiencing consecutive setbacks, losing 1-0 away to Nacional in his first league match and then suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Famalicao in the Taca da Liga.

However, Braga have since won four of their last five matches (D1), keeping clean sheets in all five encounters and scoring 10 goals during that run, with their latest success coming in a 4-0 thrashing of KuPS in the Conference League on Thursday.

That European triumph, which lifted the Minho club to 10th in the 36-team table, followed a Taca de Portugal victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes and a 1-0 league success away to Rio Ave, having also beaten Famalicao in the Primeira Liga on November 1.

Looking to win three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since winning four in a row between January and mid-February, Braga must also improve an away record of two victories from six league trips this season (D2, L2), although their most recent outing on the road was that triumph at Vila dos Conde.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

After securing their place in this season's top flight through the playoffs following a 16th-placed finish last term, Casa Pia have found themselves in familiar difficulties under Filipe Coelho, who succeeded Alvaro Pacheco earlier in the summer.

Much of their trouble has stemmed from an attack that has managed just six league goals this season, the second-fewest tally in the division, while conceding 20 at the other end to underline the need for improvement across the pitch.

Although the team appeared to have sparked a revival between September 20 and October 24, winning three of four matches across all competitions (L1) after failing to take maximum points from any of their opening six league fixtures, they have since gone three games without a victory.

Casa Pia's latest downturn began with a 2-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon before a 1-1 draw away to Alverca, while last weekend's 1-0 loss to second-tier Atletico CP saw Coelho's side eliminated from the Taca de Portugal in the fourth round.

A return to Rio Maior offers little encouragement for the hosts, who have lost all five matches at the ground this term by a combined score of 15-1, including a 7-0 mauling by Benfica on August 17.

If the head-to-head record offers any reason for optimism, Casa Pia will hope to draw inspiration from their double over Braga two seasons ago, although those victories account for their only successes in the last seven league meetings, with the other five ending in defeat.



Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

Braga Primeira Liga form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Casa Pia remain without goalkeeper Andre Gomes, who is recovering from an injury and has only recently returned to partial training, leaving Ivan Mandic and Patrick Sequeira as the available options, with the latter having started each of the last three league matches.

Joao Rego is expected to return to the starting lineup after recovering from the physical issue that forced him to leave Portugal's Under-21 squad and miss the cup defeat to Atletico CP.

Jeremy Livolant made his first league start of the season against Alverca and could feature from the outset again, having made a substitute appearance in last weekend's cup loss.

Braga, meanwhile, will be without Vitor Carvalho after the midfielder sustained an injury during training ahead of Thursday's European fixture.

Sikou Niakate also remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles injury, while Jonas Wind has returned to group training and could be available after head coach Carvalho confirmed that the striker may be an option.

Club captain Ricardo Horta is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested against KuPS, with Pau Victor and Fran Navarro also pushing to retain their places after both scored in that continental outing.



Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Geraldes, Khaly, David Sousa, Rosas; S Perez, Selvi Clua; Livolant, Rego, Pauwels; H Araujo

Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; V Gomez, Lagerbielke, Barisic, Travassos; Gorby, Moutinho; Gabri Martinez, P Victor, Horta; Fran Navarro

We say: Casa Pia 0-2 Braga

Casa Pia's dismal home record and lack of goals make it difficult to back them against a Braga side that have become increasingly organised under Carvalho, so an away victory looks feasible.



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