Unai Emery has surprisingly made just one change for Aston Villa's Premier League fixture at Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.

Villa delivered a poor performance as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in Turkey on Tuesday night.

However, despite the long midweek trip, Emery has opted to make just one alteration, which comes in defence.

Pau Torres has returned to the middle of the backline to take the place of Tyrone Mings.

Although Matty Cash is back in the squad after serving concussion protocols, he has only been named on the substitutes' bench, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis remaining at right-back.

Despite insisting that he has "respect" for Alejandro Garnacho in his pre-match press conference, the Argentine is left out of the squad for the fourth match in succession.

Joao Gomes gets the nod over Leon Goretzka in midfield, but Tammy Abraham is omitted from the group due to the return of Brian Madjo, who was ineligible for the Champions League.

© Iconsport / SPI

Ipswich make three changes for Aston Villa match

Meanwhile, Gary O'Neil has made three changes to the Ipswich XI that started the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Darnell Furlong has dropped down to the bench, with Abdoul Ouattara reverting to right-back and Abdul Fatawu starting on the wing.

Jack Clarke comes in on the left flank, replacing Daizen Maeda, while Emersonn is recalled down the middle of the attack, with Zian Flemming only being selected among the replacements.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton; Ouattara, Diop, O'Shea, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Greaves, Matusiwa, Florentino, Maeda, Philogene, Akpom, Flemming

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Cash, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Mbaye, Goretzka, Madjo, Hemmings