Manchester United suffered an all-time defensive worst in their embarrassing 4-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford.

Red Devils fans may have trekked to Mauricio Pochettino's first home game with a renewed sense of optimism after an encouraging display in their 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon during the week.

Man United had control of the opening exchanges against Brentford, but they failed to make their dominance count and fell behind to Callum Wilson's strike in the 19th minute.

Wilson's opener preceded another rearguard catastrophe from the relegation-threatened Red Devils, as the veteran Englishman added a second before half time before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade completed the rout.

Even before Ajer and Schade's goals put Brentford out of sight, Man United broke yet another unwanted record, becoming the first team to concede multiple goals in six straight halves of Premier League football.

Man United concede 2+ goals in seven consecutive Premier League halves

Full-time. https://t.co/6hDiXpUebs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

The Red Devils had previously shipped 2+ goals in both halves against Liverpool and Aston Villa, while also letting in a pair in the second half of their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Not since the first 45 minutes of their defeat at Stamford Bridge have Man United avoided conceding in a half of Premier League football, and Brentford's late double means that they have now shipped 2+ goals in seven consecutive Premier League halves.

Boos rang out at both half time and full time at an increasingly toxic Old Trafford, as Brentford rejoiced in their first league away victory over Man United since 1937, ending an 89-year barren spell.

Club chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were also targeted by furious Man United supporters, who bellowed out 'You're not to fit to wear the shirt' at demoralised players as they made their way off the field.

Are Man United in a Premier League relegation battle?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

After 11 games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur had 18 points, and they only survived relegation on the final day of the campaign.

After 12 games of the 2026-27 season, Man United have eight points, are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table and could plunge to 20th if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.

Together with the worst defence in Europe's big five leagues (40 goals conceded), Man United are undoubtedly sleepwalking towards a season in the Championship without a significant defensive restructuring.

Ex-Red Devils midfielder Gordon Strachan has exclusively told Sports Mole that Man United must have relegation in the back of their minds, and today's evidence will only deepen fears of a first demotion in over 50 years.