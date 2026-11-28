Fulham reportedly face a fresh challenge in persuading Calvin Bassey to stay at the club amid strong interest from Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his defence in the January transfer window, and Bassey has emerged as one of the Red Devils' targets.

The 26-year-old has become one of Fulham's most important players under Arvalo Arbeloa, who has made it clear that the defender will not be sold in January.

Bassey's initial contract is due to expire next summer, but Fulham are expected to trigger their 12-month extension option to keep him at Craven Cottage until 2028.

The former Rangers defender recently admitted that he has been in negotiations with the club over a new deal, although the two parties are not yet close to reaching an agreement.

Calvin Bassey contract situation: Latest update

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According to TeamTalk, Fulham are happy to reward Bassey for his excellent performances and are prepared to double his current wages.

However, the proposed terms remain below what Man Utd could potentially offer, and therein lies the biggest challenge in persuading the defender to stay put.

The report claims that discussions over handing Bassey a long-term deal are proving complicated by Fulham's existing wage structure.

Bernd Leno is the club's highest earner on more than £100,000 per week, while the new offer proposed to Bassey falls well below that figure.

Boost for Man Utd: Should they bid for Calvin Bassey?

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Although Man Utd have not made a formal bid, Fulham are well aware of the growing interest in the defender and cannot afford to take the situation lightly.

The Cottagers are under no immediate pressure to sell Bassey and would reportedly refuse to entertain offers below £50m should Man Utd or another club make an approach.

Bassey would be an excellent addition to Pochettino's defence given his physicality and experience, but unless the Red Devils come forward with a lucrative offer, prising him away from West London could prove difficult.

Man Utd are also reportedly exploring other options, with Brentford defender Nathan Collins high on their list of targets.