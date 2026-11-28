Leaders Galatasaray head across Istanbul to face third-placed Besiktas on Monday night, with the champions defending a six-point advantage over their hosts on the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Okan Buruk's side will be without their head coach in the dugout, while they could also have lost top spot before kick-off if Trabzonspor win at Goztepe earlier in the evening.

Match preview

Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas head into Monday's derby in good spirits, having won their last three matches across all competitions.

The Black Eagles moved up to third with a 4-2 victory at Konyaspor last weekend, a game in which they were pegged back after taking a 2-0 lead before Leandro Trossard and Vaclav Cerny struck late to add to Dusan Vlahovic's first-half brace.

Italiano's men then beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday in a match played in Batumi and halted for around half an hour because of crowd trouble, with Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu on target to lift them to 10 points.

Home form is Besiktas's biggest weapon, having won all six of their league games on home soil this season, compared to just two victories from six on the road.

Still, they sit six points behind Galatasaray after 12 matches, and defeat on Monday would leave the hosts nine points adrift of the champions heading into December.

© Imago / Agency

Galatasaray, meanwhile, arrive in sparkling form, having won eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Lucas Torreira and Yunus Akgun were on target in a 2-1 win over Samsunspor last time out in the league, before Deniz Gul's 77th-minute strike sank Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday, securing a third successive European win and taking the Lions to nine points.

With 10 wins from 12 league matches, Galatasaray top the table on 31 points and have lost only once all season, although their defensive record (16 goals conceded) is noticeably weaker than that of Trabzonspor or Besiktas.

The big talking point is in the dugout, as Buruk was shown a second yellow card by referee Ali Sansalan after the final whistle against Samsunspor, and despite the club's appeal, he is set to watch from the stands.

Recent history at this ground favours the visitors, with Victor Osimhen's 39th-minute goal earning Galatasaray a 1-0 win here in March, despite Leroy Sane being sent off, after the reverse fixture had finished 1-1.

Fans looking to explore the betting markets ahead of Monday's Istanbul derby can also check out the William Hill welcome offer before considering their options for this highly-anticipated clash.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas will be without centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou, who is not expected to recover from a knee problem in time for the derby.

On a more positive note, captain Kokcu is available again in the league after serving a one-match suspension at Konyaspor, and he should slot straight back into midfield after scoring in Batumi.

Emirhan Topcu was withdrawn as a precaution against Hapoel Beer Sheva but is expected to partner Tiago Djalo at the heart of defence, with Vlahovic leading the line.

For Galatasaray, Rafael Leao is not expected to shake off a hamstring injury, Lucas Torreira picked up a muscle issue against Villa, while right-back Roland Sallai is a doubt with a similar problem.

Osimhen has resumed individual running after knee surgery and could make the matchday squad, while Deniz Gul may play in a protective mask following an operation on his nose.

Ismail Jakobs and Mario Lemina have both passed late fitness checks and are in contention, with Sane, Gabriel Sara and Baris Alper Yilmaz likely to carry the attacking threat.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Djalo, Topcu, Ridvan; Ndidi, Orkun; Poku, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahovic

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Gundogan, Sara; Yunus, Batrakov, Sane; Yilmaz

We say: Besiktas 2-2 Galatasaray

Besiktas's perfect home record and Vlahovic's form in front of goal give them every chance of taking points off the leaders, especially with Buruk banished from the touchline.

Galatasaray's eight-game winning run suggests they are hard to beat right now, though, but with some key attackers absent, we can see the spoils being shared in an open, high-intensity derby.

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