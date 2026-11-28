La Liga outfit Villarreal are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2020, signed by then-manager Jurgen Klopp, and has since made 124 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Tsimikas, who was mostly used as a back-up for Andrew Robertson, has never truly established himself as a regular starter and spent last season on loan at AS Roma.

The Greece international has made just one start in the Premier League this season, while a further three appearances have come off the bench, totalling 76 minutes.

The left-back has featured more regularly in cup competitions, making four Champions League appearances and starting three of them.

Kostas Tsimikas: Villarreal eye move?

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According to a report from SPORT24, Villarreal are showing strong interest in the defender and are closely monitoring his situation.

Tsimikas is under contract at Anfield until the end of the season and is widely expected to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

The report claims that the Yellow Submarines have already made contact with the player's representatives, with the discussions understood to have been positive.

Villarreal are reportedly exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement, believing that Tsimikas possesses the qualities and experience they are looking for to strengthen the left side of their defence.

Kostas Tsimikas: Should Liverpool sell Tsimikas?

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The defender has won one Premier League title, two EFL Cups and one FA Cup with Liverpool, proving to be a reliable squad player during his time at the club.

Milos Kerkez is the first-choice left-back under Andoni Iraola, and Liverpool should look to find a quality replacement for Tsimikas next summer.

The Reds have been linked with a move for New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller, who is widely tipped to secure an eye-catching move to a major European club in the future.