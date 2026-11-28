Manchester City will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday knowing that defeat against Arsenal would leave them nine points behind the reigning Premier League champions, and Enzo Maresca's side may find themselves with little margin for error in front of goal.

One particularly striking statistic illustrates the challenge awaiting the Citizens: they have missed 28 big chances in the Premier League this season, exactly as many as Arsenal have created in their opening 11 matches.

Mikel Arteta's side have nevertheless established a six-point advantage over City, largely thanks to a defensive record that remains comfortably superior to that of their title rivals.

Man City's big-chance record highlights Maresca's attacking challenge

City have created 40 big chances in the Premier League this season, a tally bettered only by Brighton & Hove Albion (44).

Their overall attacking numbers remain encouraging. Maresca's men have scored 22 goals from 22.19 expected goals (xG), suggesting that their finishing across all types of chances has broadly matched expectations.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City Premier League 2026/27, after 11 matchdays Arsenal 1st place · 9W 1D 1L Manchester City 3rd place · 7W 1D 3L Campaign 28 Points 22 2.55 Points per game 2.00 Attack (per game) 1.55 Goals scored 2.00 1.62 Expected goals (xG) 2.02 13.73 Shots 15.00 4.73 Shots on target 5.18 11.3% Conversion (goals per shot) 13.3% Defence (per game) 0.64 Goals conceded lower is better 1.27 0.84 xG conceded (xGA) lower is better 1.20 On the ball 60.4% Possession 64.8% 443.0 Accurate passes per game 564.2 85.9% Pass accuracy 88.8% Discipline (per game) 9.55 Fouls committed lower is better 10.55 Performance above or below expectation −2.28 Arsenal: goals conceded minus xGA conceded 7 goals with 9.28 xGA +0.84 City: goals conceded minus xGA conceded 14 goals with 13.16 xGA −0.77 Arsenal: goals minus xG scored 17 goals with 17.77 xG −0.19 City: goals minus xG scored 22 goals with 22.19 xG Both teams have played 11 games. The best figure in each row is highlighted; bar length is proportional to the highest value in the row. In the cards, negative values for goals conceded indicate better-than-expected defending; for goals scored, an underperforming attack. Data up to 25/11/2026. Source: StatMuse (Opta data)

Against Arsenal, however, City cannot necessarily count on generating the same volume of opportunities, particularly if their recent struggles in front of goal continue.

Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last three Premier League appearances, having found the net nine times in his opening eight games of the campaign. The Norwegian has attempted 12 shots and accumulated 2.0 xG during that barren run.

There is nevertheless reason for encouragement for the visitors. Haaland has scored in each of his last four Premier League encounters with Arsenal and could become only the fourth player to score in five successive appearances against the Gunners in the competition.

City's ability to supply their leading goalscorer in dangerous areas will be particularly important against an Arsenal side who have conceded just seven goals in 11 league fixtures.

© Iconsport / Norbert Schmidt / Alamy

Why Arsenal's defensive structure could frustrate Man City

Arsenal have won all five of their home Premier League matches this season, scoring 10 goals and conceding just twice. Their ability to protect slender advantages has been particularly important, with four of their nine league victories coming by a 1-0 scoreline.

According to Opta, the Gunners concede chances worth just 0.70 xG per 90 minutes when leading, compared with 0.77 when drawing and 1.10 when trailing.

Those figures underline the importance of the opening goal for Maresca's side. Allowing Arsenal to take the lead could force City into prolonged periods of possession against a compact defensive structure, with increasingly limited space for Haaland to operate in.

Individual quality could prove decisive in such circumstances. City average a league-high 11.3 successful dribbles per game, compared with Arsenal's 6.2, and the ability of players such as Jeremy Doku to beat their markers could help the visitors disrupt Arteta's defensive organisation.

There have, however, been signs of vulnerability from the champions over the past week. Arsenal surrendered leads against both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, while David Raya's fitness remains a concern ahead of Sunday's encounter. Arteta has also been assessing his first-choice goalkeeper's availability.

City have gone four Premier League matches without a victory after winning their opening seven fixtures, and their attacking numbers suggest that Maresca still has the personnel to trouble the champions.

The difficulty will be making the most of those opportunities against opponents who have repeatedly demonstrated this season that a single goal can be enough to secure all three points.