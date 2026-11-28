Brazilian clubs are enjoying "unprecedented dominance" of the Copa Libertadores, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery in an exclusive Sports Mole interview.

Palmeiras will face Estudiantes in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, aiming to make it eight Brazilian winners in a row.

The run began with Flamengo in 2019, and five of the last seven finals have been all-Brazilian affairs, most recently when Flamengo beat Palmeiras 1-0 last year. That victory also drew Brazil level with Argentina on 25 Libertadores titles apiece.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Vickery explained why the balance of power in South America has shifted so dramatically.

Tim Vickery: "Brazil now treat South America the way Europe treats the rest of the world"

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"Nothing like this has ever happened before. This is unprecedented dominance, and it's fairly easy to explain," Vickery said.

"The big reason behind all of this is money. The Brazilian clubs are far richer than even the giants from Argentina. But the financial distance was massive a decade ago, and the Brazilians weren't dominant then.

"There have been some other developments, especially the influx of Portuguese coaches. The run began in 2019 with Flamengo and Jorge Jesus, and Abel Ferreira of Palmeiras has already won this title twice. It's clearly brought the Brazilian domestic game up another level.

"Brazilian clubs are also far better at scouting the other South American countries. Bringing someone in strengthens the Brazilian league, and even if the player doesn't come off, it weakens the league he's come from."

Could a Pan-American competition end Brazil's grip?

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Change may be on the way at home. Brazilian clubs can currently name nine foreign players per match, but that limit will be cut gradually from 2027 until it reaches five in 2030.

"I wonder if that might level the playing field just a little bit," Vickery added. "But in general terms, it's hard to see Brazil not being dominant unless there is some kind of Pan-American thing.

"We saw in the Club World Cup last year that sides from Major League Soccer can be competitive. Botafogo beat Seattle, but I thought Seattle were probably better.

"The main problem is the map. The distance from Buenos Aires to Mexico City is further than that between London and Mumbai, and the calendar makes it difficult.

"But there's an obvious synergy. Major League Soccer is a new product that lacks tradition, and therefore credibility. The South American club game has so much of both. In one way or another, there will be more Pan-American moves in the future. Watch this space."

Estudiantes, meanwhile, are seeking their fifth Copa Libertadores crown after triumphing in the 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009 editions.