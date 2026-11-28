Trabzonspor will move to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig table, at least for a couple of hours, if they extend their seven-match winning run in the division when they travel to Goztepe SK on Monday evening.

Thomas Reis's side sit second, three points behind leaders Galatasaray, while Stanimir Stoilov's side occupy 10th spot on 18 points after 12 games.

Match preview

Having spent the last two seasons pushing for the European places, Goztepe have found life harder in 2026-27, although Stoilov's side have shown in recent weeks that they remain a dangerous proposition on their day.

The Izmir outfit strung together four straight league wins in October, beating Eyupspor, Kocaelispor and Corum before producing their standout result of the season, a 2-1 comeback victory at Fenerbahce in which Sinclair Armstrong and Andre Henrique struck two minutes apart late on.

That run was ended by a 2-1 home defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir before the international break, but Goztepe responded with a 1-0 success at Erzurumspor last time out.

The curious thing about Goztepe's campaign is how much better they have been away from home, having collected 14 of their 18 points on the road (W4, D2, L1), while their record in Izmir reads just one win, one draw and three defeats from five outings.

Stoilov's men will need to reverse that trend against a side who won 2-1 at this venue last December, when Ernest Muci scored twice, although Goztepe did hold Trabzonspor to a 1-1 draw at Papara Park in May and beat them 2-1 here in October 2024, the last time they won this fixture competitively.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have been transformed since Fatih Tekke left by mutual consent at the start of September, with the club sitting 11th at the time.

The Black Sea giants have now won nine of their 12 league games, losing just twice, and they arrive in Izmir on the back of seven successive Super Lig victories, the latest a 1-0 home win over Eyupspor courtesy of Ozan Tufan's fifth-minute header.

Defence has been the foundation of the revival, with Trabzonspor conceding only eight goals in 12 matches, the meanest record in the division, while their perfect home record (six wins from six) has been backed up by three wins from six on the road.

Reis's side also head into the weekend in high spirits after coming from behind to win 2-1 at CSKA Sofia in the Conference League on Thursday, with Mohamed Salah equalising before Noah Saviolo struck in stoppage time to lift them to nine points and eighth place in the league phase.

With Galatasaray facing Besiktas in the derby later on Monday night, victory would take Trabzonspor level on 31 points and above the champions on goal difference, piling the pressure on the Lions before they kick off.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Goztepe are sweating on the fitness of Andre Henrique, who picked up an injury in the win at Erzurumspor and is expected to miss Monday's contest.

The Brazilian's likely absence should see Stoilov pair top scorer Juan with Janderson in attack, with Armstrong set to begin among the substitutes.

Right-back Arda Okan Kurtulan is suspended, while Juan and midfielders Alexis Antunes and Matus are all one booking away from a suspension, so the hosts may need to tread carefully with their discipline.

As for Trabzonspor, Reis is expected to be without Aral Simsir and Tim Jabol-Folcarelli, who are both dealing with injury problems, while Okay Yokuslu and Ruslan Malinovskyi are also unavailable.

Arseniy Batagov and Franculino Dju have returned to training, but Stefan Savic and Ernest Muci remain fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Izmir, meaning neither is guaranteed to feature.

Paul Onuachu should lead the line for the visitors, with Mohamed Salah and Noah Saviolo expected to provide support from the wide positions.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Taha, Godoi, Bokele; Yildirim, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Antunes; Juan, Janderson

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Ozkacar, Cabral; Mendy, Fabinho; Salah, Saviolo, Muci; Onuachu

We say: Goztepe SK 1-2 Trabzonspor

Goztepe have shown they can trouble the big sides, but their home form has been poor and they will be without Henrique's cutting edge in attack.

Trabzonspor may have one eye on Monday night's derby, but the league's tightest defence, a seven-game winning streak and firing attack should be enough for the visitors to grind out another win and go top.

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