Arsenal could reportedly be among the leading contenders to sign Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs next summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Belgian club in the summer of 2025 and scored 10 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

The Portuguese attacker has been in impressive form this season, having already registered 12 goal contributions, including four in the Champions League.

Arsenal eye move for Carlos Forbs?

© Iconsport / Belga

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are seriously interested in signing Forbs and are prepared to use their strong relationship with Brugge to help secure a deal.

The north London club splashed out £34m to lure Christos Tzolis away from Brugge and could return to the same club to recruit another of their talented attackers.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their forward line, with signing a new left winger and a striker among Mikel Arteta's priorities.

Brugge have already made it clear that Forbs will not be sold in January, but his situation could change ahead of the summer 2027 transfer window.

Forbs is under contract at Brugge until 2029, and the Belgian club are reportedly braced for further interest from potential suitors if his impressive form continues.

Arsenal transfer news: Other winger targets

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, although doubts remain over whether the German club would be willing to sell him in January.

Leipzig are under no pressure to part ways with Nusa, and Arsenal could be forced to pay in excess of £84m to sign the attacker, who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have also been linked with a blockbuster move for Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise, although any potential deal appears highly unlikely at this stage.

Olise would be a dream signing for the Gunners, but Bayern are determined to tie the Frenchman down to a long-term contract.