Formerly a reunion between two erstwhile Etihad colleagues, Arsenal vs. Man City takes on a different feel this season, as the Premier League champions welcome the Sky Blues to the Emirates for the first time since Pep Guardiola's emotional departure.

Mikel Arteta has already got one over his old superior's successor this season, masterminding a 3-0 Arsenal win in the Community Shield over Enzo Maresca's men, who responded by winning each of their first seven Premier League matches in 2026-27.

However, a dramatic drop-off on Man City's part has allowed Arsenal to build up a six-point advantage at the summit of the Premier League table, although both sides have been held to draws in their last two games in all competitions.

The sports media world is awash with predictions and forecasts for Arsenal vs. Man City, but does the most advanced technology on the planet foresee another three-goal success for the Gunners.

Sports Mole asked AI to simulate Sunday's Premier League main event - powered by match and player data from the campaign so far - and here's how it played out.

Arsenal vs. Man City: Kai Havertz breaks deadlock in first half

© Iconsport / SPI

While David Raya has not been officially ruled out of Arsenal vs. Man City amid his shoulder concern, AI expects Kepa Arrizabalaga to get the nod in the Gunners goal, while Enzo Fernandez is snubbed from the Sky Blues' XI as Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez and Phil Foden start centrally.

However, an aggressive City start does not materialise into anything tangible, as Erling Haaland - scoreless in three Premier League games heading into Sunday's match - has just one half-chance saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Norwegian's opposite number Kai Havertz then makes the breakthrough with 36 minutes gone, latching onto a low Noni Madueke cross and poking home past Gianluigi Donnarumma from inside the six-yard box.

The German's strike continues his stellar streak against Man City, making it four goal involvements from his last four league games against the Citizens; three of his own and one assist.

Maresca's men fail to find an equaliser before the break, although their sustained periods of possession offer the travelling faithful hope ahead of the restart.

Arsenal vs. Man City: Gabriel bites back after Erling Haaland equaliser

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Arsenal's slow starts to second halves have been evident against the likes of Slavia Prague, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, and such shortcomings are also exposed here.

Jeremy Doku is wreaking havoc on Jurrien Timber on the left-hand side, and the tricky Belgian attacker proves to be the catalyst for City's leveller in the 62nd minute.

Getting beyond his marker and driving to the byline, Doku delivers a cross on the money for Haaland, who gets the better of perpetual on-field rival Gabriel Magalhaes and steers a flicked header past Kepa.

The Scandinavian sensation scores for the fifth league game in a row against Arsenal while ending his three-match Premier League scoring drought, but City's leveller does not lead to a sustained shift in momentum.

Instead, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard seize the initiative, and the latter gets an 82nd-minute corner spot on for Gabriel, who seals a 2-1 Arsenal victory with a customary corner header.

Both teams finish the game with 11 men on the field as Arsenal skipper Odegaard collects the man of the match prize, having been a driving force in the Gunners' successful push to go nine points clear of the charges-ridden Citizens.