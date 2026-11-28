Benfica will be looking to put their European disappointment behind them when they welcome Famalicao to Estadio da Luz on Monday evening.

The Eagles sit second in the Primeira Liga table with 28 points from 11 matches, five behind leaders Porto, while the 10th-placed visitors have collected 13 points from the same number of games and are five points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Benfica return to domestic action looking to respond after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday, which ended their perfect start in the competition and halted a nine-game winning run in competitive outings.

That setback followed a 3-1 victory over second-tier Torreense in the Taca de Portugal, while the Eagles have also won each of their last four Primeira Liga matches, including a dramatic 3-2 success at Estrela Amadora in their most recent league outing, where Vangelis Pavlidis scored a stoppage-time winner.

Benfica have found the net a league-high 30 times while conceding 10 goals at the other end and have won nine of their 11 matches (W1, D1) in the top flight this season, although Porto's perfect record means there is little room for further mistakes in the title race.

With Porto facing a huge test against third-placed Sporting Lisbon a day earlier, the Eagles will be hoping for a favourable result in that encounter before turning their attention to securing all three points at home.

Indeed, Benfica have won 10 of their 11 matches at Estadio da Luz across all competitions this season, with the only blemish coming against newly promoted Academico on the opening day of the league campaign.

© Imago / Buzzi

Famalicao, meanwhile, arrive under the permanent leadership of Ricardo Silva, who was confirmed as head coach on November 11 after initially taking charge on an interim basis following Carlos Carvalhal's departure.

The 46-year-old has overseen four matches since stepping up, recording two wins, one draw and one defeat, with his first outing producing an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Rio Ave before he guided the club into the Taca da Liga final four by eliminating Braga on penalties.

Although Famalicao subsequently suffered a 3-0 league defeat to the same opponents, Silva secured another victory in his most recent Primeira Liga outing, with Paulo Moreira scoring a 96th-minute winner in a 1-0 success over Arouca on November 6.

Returning to competitive action after a three-week break, Famalicao will be looking to build on that result and secure consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since winning three in a row between March 6 and 21.

The visitors have won three of their 11 league matches this season (D4, L4) and can take some encouragement from their away form, having collected eight of their 13 points on the road.

However, Famalicao must overcome a poor record at Estadio da Luz, having failed to win any of their previous 15 visits across all competitions, with their only top-flight point at the ground in that spell coming in a goalless draw during the 2021-22 campaign.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/ZUMA Press Wire

Benfica will be without Leandro Barreiro, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury, although club captain Fredrik Aursnes could return after making progress in his recovery from a thigh injury, although his availability remains uncertain.

Gianluca Prestianni is also likely to be available after missing Thursday's defeat through adductor fatigue and could feature on the flanks.

Pavlidis leads the early Golden Boot race with 11 Primeira Liga goals, two more than Sporting's Luis Suarez, and the Greek forward will be looking to add to his tally against Famalicao.

The visitors, meanwhile, could be without Matheus Mattara, who has not made the squad for any of their last three league outings, although Rodrigo Pinheiro is available again after serving his suspension.

Georgios Koutsias leads Famalicao's scoring charts with five league goals this season and is expected to lead the line at Da Luz.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Bah, Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl; Palhinha, Sudakov; Schjelderup, Echeverri, Prestianni; Pavlidis

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; R Pinheiro, Rofino, Realpe, Bondo; De Amorim, Van de Looi; Beney, Santos, Sorriso; Koutsias

We say: Benfica 3-1 Famalicao

Benfica will be eager to respond to their defeat in Plzen, and their strong domestic form, coupled with Famalicao's poor record at Estadio da Luz, makes the hosts favourites to secure a convincing victory.



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