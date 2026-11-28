Arsenal can establish a nine-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table when the two title rivals square off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
However, both sides come into the contest on the back of successive draws, the Gunners against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund and the Sky Blues against Fulham and Napoli.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. MAN CITY
ARSENAL
Out: Martin Zubimendi (hamstring), Bukayo Saka (quad)
Doubtful: David Raya (shoulder)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz
MAN CITY
Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland