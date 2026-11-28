Arsenal can establish a nine-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table when the two title rivals square off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, both sides come into the contest on the back of successive draws, the Gunners against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund and the Sky Blues against Fulham and Napoli.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

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ARSENAL

Out: Martin Zubimendi (hamstring), Bukayo Saka (quad)

Doubtful: David Raya (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland