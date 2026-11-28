Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to maintain their impressive Premier League home form when they take on Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League on Thursday, whereas the Magpies earned a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out: Jaouen Hadjam (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Costinha (suspension), Malick Yalcouye, Zadok Yohanna (thigh)

Doubtful: Femi Azeez

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Andres, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, Cuyper; Kostoulas

Newcastle United

Out: Ewen Jaouen (thigh), Joelinton (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Dedic; Steur, Miley; Barnes, Willock, Murphy; Osula