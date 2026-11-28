Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal can deal another hammer blow in the 2026-27 title race when Manchester City rock up to North London on Sunday.

The Gunners enter gameweek 12 holding a six-point advantage over Enzo Maresca's men in the Premier League table and eased to a 3-0 triumph over their rivals in the Community Shield over the summer.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Man City kick off?

Arsenal vs. Man City kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, the last of the 10 Premier League fixtures taking place in gameweek 12.

A stacked undercard of earlier kickoffs precedes the main event, including the Merseyside derby and Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Where is Arsenal vs. Man City being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Man City to the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners have won all five of their Premier League games this season, conceding just twice in the process.

Arsenal have also gone unbeaten in each of their last three league home games against Man City, although they needed a late Gabriel Martinelli leveller to salvage a 1-1 draw last season.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

The Sky Main Event channel can be found on number 501 for Virgin Media customers, 419 for EE/BT TV customers and 401 for Sky subscribers.

Online streaming

Fans with the relevant Sky Sports subscription via their TV service can stream the game on their corresponding TV app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, Arsenal vs. Man City can also be viewed via NOW TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 a month for a rolling subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of Arsenal vs. Man City will be made available on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Match of the Day will also show the best bits; the programme begins at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Man City?

An Arsenal win takes the Gunners nine points clear of Man City at the Premier League summit and deals a potentially fatal blow to the Citizens' title hopes, but a Sky Blues success blows the race for glory wide open.

Mikel Arteta's men are also putting their perfect Premier League home record on the line, while they are also yet to lose a single fixture at the Emirates Stadium in any competition this season.

Meanwhile, Man City risk going five Premier League games without a win, having suffered successive losses to Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest before an underwhelming home draw with Fulham.

The shot-shy Erling Haaland could also go four Premier League games without scoring for just the second time, but he has found the back of the net in each of his last four top-flight matches against the Gunners.