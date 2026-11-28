Bottom-placed Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday looking to build on their midweek European victory and claim a first Premier League win since early October in their bid to escape the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's 11th-placed Tigers travel to South London buoyed by a dramatic late triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion and aiming for consecutive league victories to push into the top half of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Jean-Philippe Mateta (suspended), Yeremy Pino (suspended), Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Khalaili, Richards, Disasi, Mitchell; Timber, Wharton; McNeil, Kamada, Guessand; Strand Larsen

HULL CITY

Out: Hidemasa Morita (muscle), Ilyas Ansah (back), Joe Gelhardt (thigh), Matt Targett (ankle), Eliot Matazo (knee), Tim Iroegbunam (thigh)

Doubtful: Charlie Hughes (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Stroud; Slater, Gourna-Douath; Belloumi, Crooks, Thomas; McBurnie