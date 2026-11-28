Sunderland will look to build on their recent defensive resilience when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Wearside this weekend, having kept three clean sheets in their last four matches under Regis Le Bris.

Meanwhile, 10th-placed Spurs arrive buoyed by four victories in their last five outings and could climb into the Europa League spots if results elsewhere go Roberto De Zerbi's way.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Kevin Danso (ineligible), Romaine Mundle (knee), Daniel Ballard (thigh), Habib Diarra (thigh), Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey (thigh)

Doubtful: Dayann Methalie (illness), Omar Alderete (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Meunier, O'Nien, Mukiele, Reinildo; Sadiki, Ahoka; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Isidor

TOTTENHAM

Out: Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Mathys Tel (Achilles), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Savio (thigh)

Doubtful: Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Maddison, Williams-Barnett; Solanke