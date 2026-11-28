Fulham welcome high-flying Bournemouth to Craven Cottage on Sunday aiming to build on a recent resurgence under Arbeloa that has yielded nine points from their last five Premier League matches, though their habit of dropping points from winning positions remains a concern.

Standing in their way are Marco Rose’s fifth-placed Cherries, who travel to West London boasting a perfect Europa League record and chasing a sixth consecutive top-flight victory - and an 11th straight win across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Emile Smith Rowe (hip), Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles)

Doubtful: Joachim Andersen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Muniz

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Juanlu Sanchez (ankle), Alex Toth (thigh)

Doubtful: Julian Araujo (thigh), Eli Junior Kroupi (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson