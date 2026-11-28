Valencia are reportedly interested in signing Fulham defender Jorge Cuenca in the January transfer window.

The Spanish side are drawing up plans for their first transfer window under new sporting director Braulio Vazquez, who needs a strong month of business to boost the club’s hopes of avoiding relegation.

Valencia are currently sitting just outside the bottom three in La Liga after mustering just 12 points from 13 games this season.

While their main weakness is in the final third, Javier Aguirre's side appear keen to strengthen at the opposite end of the pitch by recruiting a new centre-back.

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Valencia keen on Fulham's Cuenca

According to Matteo Moretto, Valencia are showing interest in Fulham’s Cuenca ahead of the January transfer market.

Meanwhile, Super Deporte are reporting that Fulham have made an enquiry to find out information about the terms of a potential deal.

The report claims that Valencia could look to move on Justin de Haas if they are able to agree a deal with Fulham to bring Cuenca back to Spain.

The left-footed defender made 71 La Liga appearances across his time with Getafe and Villarreal before he completed a move to Craven Cottage in the summer of 2024.

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Why is it time for Cuenca to move on?

Cuenca has made just 36 competitive appearances during his time in West London after struggling to establish himself in the Fulham backline.

The change of manager has only had an adverse effect on his playing situation, having made just two appearances under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

In fact, he has featured in just three Premier League matchday squads this season, with Arbeloa preferring to use Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber as his preferred centre-back pairing.

Cuenca was also behind Joachim Anderson in the pecking order before the Denmark international recently picked up an injury, opening the door for the Spaniard to return to the matchday squad.

However, his playing situation is unlikely to dramatically improve, and as long as Fulham can find a suitable replacement to add depth to their backline, it is probably best for Cuenca's career if he seeks fresh pastures in January.