Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, while Deportivo occupy 12th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA VS. BARCELONA
DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA
Out: None
Doubtful: Bright Ede (hamstring), Zakaria Eddahchouri (wrist)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Loureiro, Quagliata; Luismi, Soriano, Casado, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Aubameyang
BARCELONA
Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Fermin Lopez (suspended)
Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (muscle), Lamine Yamal (ankle), Alejandro Balde (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha