Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, while Deportivo occupy 12th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA

Out: None

Doubtful: Bright Ede (hamstring), Zakaria Eddahchouri (wrist)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Loureiro, Quagliata; Luismi, Soriano, Casado, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Aubameyang

BARCELONA

Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Fermin Lopez (suspended)

Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (muscle), Lamine Yamal (ankle), Alejandro Balde (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha