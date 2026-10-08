Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they head to Vallecas Stadium on Saturday afternoon to tackle Rayo Vallecano.

The Basque outfit are currently 10th in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from six matches, while Rayo occupy 12th, also on eight points, but they have played a game more.

Match preview

Rayo have a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats from their opening seven matches of the season, which has left them in 12th spot in the division on eight points.

Benat San Jose's side have been an excellent watch this season, scoring 11 times in their seven games and conceding 16, and a strong run of form has seen them pick up seven points from their last four matches, with their only defeat in that period coming against Real Madrid.

Los Franjirrojos entered the September/October international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, while they beat Espanyol 2-1 in their last game on home soil.

Rayo have only won 11 of their previous 50 matches against Athletic in all competitions, and they have lost five of their last six games versus the Basque outfit.

However, the reverse match during the 2026-27 campaign ended in a 1-1 draw.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Athletic have not actually lost to Rayo since September 2021, and the Basque team will bring a four-game unbeaten run into this weekend's contest.

The Lions opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with back-to-back defeats to Sevilla and Barcelona, before recording wins over Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid.

Edin Terzic's side have drawn with Elche and Alaves in their last two league matches, and a total of eight points from six matches has left them in 10th position in the table.

Athletic finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams, who are both expected to start for the Lions this weekend, have scored six times each against Rayo throughout history.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Rayo will again be without the services of Luiz Felipe, Augusto Batalla, Randy Nteka and Isi Palazon through injury, while Jozhua Vertrouwd is a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Sergio Camello has been in strong form this season, scoring seven times in seven appearances, and the striker will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there is expected to be a spot in central midfield for Oscar Valentin.

As for Athletic, Inaki Williams and Sancet, as mentioned above, have strong goalscoring records against Rayo, and the pair will feature in the final third.

Unai Eguiluz remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury, while Dani Vivian and Gorka Guruzeta both need to be assessed.

Nico Williams suffered a thigh issue while representing Spain during the international break, and the attacker is highly unlikely to be involved in this match.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ratiu, Sadick, Lejeune, Pedrosa; Lopez, Ciss, Valentin; De Frutos, Camello, Garcia

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Navarro, Sancet, Berenguer; I Williams

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

It was 1-1 when the two teams locked horns in the corresponding match last season, and we can see the same scoreline occurring this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.