Today's Premier League predictions include the Emirates extravaganza between Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Everton vs. Liverpool Premier League Match Preview ??| "Ingredients For A Big Win"

Andoni Iraola's first Merseyside derby sees his Liverpool travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, searching for a victory over bitter rivals Everton that could reduce their deficit to the top of the Premier League table.

The Toffees are reeling from a humiliating defeat last time out, while the Reds are in excellent form.

We say: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Everton have typically struggled in the Merseyside derby, regardless of the form of both clubs, but they will find it particularly tough without Tarkowski in the side.

To make matters worse, Liverpool seem to have hit their stride under Iraola, and will be full of confidence as they sense an opportunity to put pressure on Arsenal.

> Everton vs. Liverpool preview

Brighton vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ?⚫ | "What Hurzeler's Doing..."

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to maintain the pressure at the top of the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls have surprised many with their rise to second place, sitting six points behind leaders Arsenal, while the Magpies are down in 13th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Newcastle United

Brighton remain unbeaten at home this season and will be eager to bounce back in the league after their shock defeat to Hull City.

The Magpies have not won away at Brighton since claiming a 2-1 victory in the Championship in February 2017, and we back the Seagulls to extend that run and secure all three points.

> Brighton vs. Newcastle preview

Crystal Palace vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Tzolakis Is The Complete Keeper"

Fresh from their first victory under Thomas Frank on Thursday, Crystal Palace welcome Hull City to Selhurst Park in Sunday's matchweek 13 encounter aiming to end their five-match losing league run.

The bottom-placed Eagles sit nine places below their visitors in the Premier League table but hope to draw inspiration from their Europa League success and collect maximum points in the Dane's first home top-flight fixture.

We say: Crystal Palace 0-1 Hull City

Palace may struggle to build on Thursday's victory without Mateta, Pino and Sarr, particularly with the quick turnaround limiting Frank's preparation time.

Hull remained competitive throughout their prolonged winless spell, and McBurnie's decisive display against Brighton suggests that the visitors could punish another defensive lapse to edge this encounter.

> Crystal Palace vs. Hull City preview

Fulham vs. Bournemouth Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Evanilson's Coming For Vardy!"

Unbeaten in five Premier League matches, Fulham welcome in-form Bournemouth to Craven Cottage for Sunday's matchweek 12 encounter.

While Alvaro Arbeloa's team have struggled for goals during their unbeaten run, the Cherries recorded a 10th consecutive victory on Thursday, with five of those wins coming in the top flight.

We say: Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth

Fulham's five-match unbeaten run suggests that Bournemouth should expect resistance, but their habit of surrendering leads remains a concern against opponents brimming with confidence.

With Evanilson and Tavernier providing a consistent scoring threat, the Cherries have our backing to exploit the hosts' game-management problems and secure an 11th consecutive victory across all competitions.

> Fulham vs. Bournemouth preview

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview ?‍⬛⚪ | "Overtook The Judas"

Separated by eight places in the Premier League table, 18th-placed Sunderland welcome mid-table Tottenham Hotspur to the Stadium of Light in matchweek 12.

The Black Cats have found greater defensive balance in recent weeks to sit inside the bottom three on goal difference alone, offering encouragement ahead of facing Roberto De Zerbi's men, who have won four of their last five matches.

We say: Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland's three clean sheets in four matches suggest that Spurs will need patience, particularly against opponents whose counter-attacking approach has already frustrated Chelsea.

However, Brobbey's absence limits the hosts' attacking options, and the visitors' four victories in five mean we back them to edge a low-scoring contest.

> Sunderland vs. Tottenham preview

Arsenal vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal Make Me Furious"

The stuttering champions and the challengers-in-crisis face off in Sunday's Premier League main event, which sees Arsenal and Manchester City draw swords at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners hold a six-point advantage over Enzo Maresca's men at the summit of the Premier League table, leading some to deduce that another success for the holders could already expel the Sky Blues from the title race.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

The defensive numbers make for dreadful reading for Man City, who have let in seven goals across their last three away games and are without a clean sheet in 10 fixtures in total.

A profligate Arsenal side may not be the best-placed to capitalise, as only one of their last five wins has been by more than a one-goal margin, but the champions should still demonstrate why they are champions and deal another blow to Man City's already-fading title hopes.

> Arsenal vs. Man City preview