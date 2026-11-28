Manchester United equalled an appalling 63-year feat in their 4-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's first home game in charge of the Red Devils was nothing short of a horror show, as the Bees won a league game away to their hosts for the first time since 1937.

Despite a bright start from Man United, they were unable to convert their early promise into a goal and fell behind just before the 20-minute mark through Callum Wilson.

The former West Ham United and Newcastle United striker then doubled his tally for the afternoon before the break, seeing Man Utd become the first team in Premier League history to concede 2+ goals in six straight halves.

A shocking six became a sorry seven in the second period, when Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade completed the humiliation on a day when Man United broke another unwanted Premier League record.

Man Utd 0-4 Brentford: Successive four-goal defeats for first time since 1963

? 12 games, 1 win for Manchester United in Premier League this season. ? 10 games in a row without a win. ?❌ https://t.co/SyI1S2SoSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2026

As well as finding themselves on the wrong side of league history - again - the current Man United crop suffered yet another club worst in the Premier League era.

Today's result marked the first time in the competition that Man United had lost back-to-back fixtures by 4+ goals, after also going down 4-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool last weekend.

The last time Man United suffered two four-goal league defeats in a row was back in December 1963, when they were thrashed 4-0 by Everton and then 6-1 by Burnley on Boxing Day.

Matt Busby's men ended up finishing in second place in the First Division that year, but this time around, Man United are now second from bottom in the Premier League table with just eight points from 12 fixtures.

The Red Devils' winless run in the top flight now stands at a terrible 10 matches, and they will drop to 20th place on Sunday if Crystal Palace - who are one point behind with a worse goal difference - beat Hull City.

Promising signs for Man Utd despite 4-0 defeat?

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To say that little has gone Pochettino's way since he joined Man Utd would be an understatement, as the Argentine was firstly hamstrung by costly and inexplicable refereeing decisions against Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon.

Pochettino then presided over an excellent first 20-or-so minutes against Brentford, but in the absence of Benjamin Sesko - and with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha on the bench - they lacked a killer touch to convert their opportunities.

The Red Devils nevertheless generated more Expected Goals than the Bees - 2.39 to 2.30 - offering a tiny glimmer of hope for the months ahead under Pochettino.

However, for as long as Man United's defence remains as porous as it is - now 40 goals conceded across all tournaments this season - no amount of attacking endeavour can save the Red Devils from a relegation scrap.