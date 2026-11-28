Espanyol will look to extend their three-game unbeaten run when they take on Getafe in Monday's La Liga clash at the RCDE Stadium.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a positive result after losing their last four competitive matches.

Match preview

Espanyol experienced a significant upturn in fortunes since relieving Manolo Gonzalez of his head coach duties following a surprise Copa del Rey defeat to fourth-tier Sestao at the end of October.

The Periquitos started their run of positive results with a narrow 1-0 win away to Villarreal before they played out a goalless draw in their home meeting with Deportivo A Coruna.

Eder Sarabia's side then recorded a third consecutive clean sheet in their recent trip to San Mames, where Roberto Fernandez scored his seventh La Liga goal of the season to fire his side to a 1-0 victory.

As a result of their three-game unbeaten streak, Espanyol have moved up to 11th spot in a compact La Liga table, leaving them three points clear of the drop zone and five points adrift of the top six.

The Catalan side still have work to do on home turf if they are to put further distance between themselves and the danger zone, considering they have not won at the RCDE Stadium since thrashing Levante 3-0 on the opening day of the season.

The goals have dried up since that emphatic result, having scored just three times across their five-game winless home run.

Sarabia can draw upon his experience of recent success against Getafe after overseeing a 1-0 victory in his final home game as Elche boss in May, helping Los Franjiverdes avoid the drop by just one point.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

For the majority of his two spells as Getafe boss, Jose Bordalas's pragmatic approach has allowed a club that operates on a relatively small budget to punch above their weight by being tough to beat, even if it is not always pretty on the eye.

Bordalas worked his magic to steer the Azulones to an eight-place finish and subsequent Conference League qualification last term, but his powers have waned in the first few months of the 2026-27 campaign, which has produced three wins, three draws and seven defeats in 13 La Liga games.

In fact, they have lost each of their last four matches across all competitions, including a heavy 3-0 loss in last Sunday's home clash against Atletico Madrid.

Their main flaws were exposed in that one-sided encounter, as La Liga's lowest scorers drew a blank for the seventh time in 13 games, while Djene's late red card represented the sixth time that a Getafe player has been sent off in La Liga this term.

Another red card was handed out to Orel Mangala in Thursday's 1-0 away loss to Iberia 1999 in the Conference League, leaving Getafe in 34th place and three points adrift of the top 24 with just three games left to play.

Their greater concern may be the fact they are currently in La Liga's bottom three, and their hopes of improving their position on Monday may be tempered by the fact they have lost all six of their away league games this term.

They may at least be able to draw inspiration from their last trip to the RCDE Stadium in March, when Domingos Duarte and Maura Arambarri grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-1 victory.

Espanyol La Liga form:

Espanyol form (all competitions):

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AgenicaLOF

Espanyol attacker Alex Calatrava underwent surgery on Tuesday after sustaining a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The hosts are also without Urko Gonzalez and Kike Garcia, while Clemens Riedel will serve a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Edu Exposito is pushing for a place in Espanyol’s midfield after recovering from the knock that kept him out of the recent win against Athletic.

Meanwhile, Getafe remain without the services of Juanmi and Christantus Uche, who are working on their rehabilitation from long-term knee injuries.

The Getafe medical team will also have to assess the fitness of Dani Carvajal, Abdel Abqar and Sebastien Boselli ahead of Monday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, experienced defender Djene will serve a one-match ban following his dismissal in the latter stages of the 3-0 defeat to Atletico.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Fortuno; El Hilali, Cabrera, Hartman; Dolan, Lozano, Esposito, Santiago; Hernandez; Milla, Fernandez

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Garcia, Gudelj, Romero, Valou, Mojica; Francho, Terrats, Mangala; Unal, Satriano

We say: Espanyol 2-0 Getafe

Buoyed by taking seven points from their last three games, we think Espanyol will continue their recent upturn in fortunes by claiming all three points against a Getafe side that are yet to claim a positive result on the road in La Liga this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.