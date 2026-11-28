Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that managing Manchester United is tougher than he anticipated after their embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils set a new unwanted Premier League record and matched a shocking 63-year club feat as the Bees won a league game away to the hosts for the first time in nearly 90 years.

Callum Wilson's 19th-minute strike broke the deadlock after an opening period of promise from Man United, who were then booed off at half time after Wilson doubled his total.

Second-half reinforcements did little to spark a Man United comeback, and their afternoon went from bad to worse when Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade completed a sensational Brentford victory.

Pochettino unsurprisingly cut a gloomy figure as he made his way off the pitch at full time, while disgruntled Man United fans bellowed out "You're not fit to wear the shirt" at his players.

Mauricio Pochettino's Man United start 'tougher than expected'

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Asked in his post-game press conference whether he had expected an easier start to life as Red Devils boss, the Argentine said: "You say to me, 'Tougher than you expect?' Of course yes. We never expect this type of result.

"We knew [how big of a job this was]. This can happen when the confidence is low. When we conceded the first shot on target, we concede. It was tough for the players to respond.

"We are disappointed, it's so painful the result. Four shots on target, four goals. We need to keep the pain inside. But we need to lift the players. The only way we can change is by keep pushing.

"We are assessing the whole situation. Our support is unconditional to the players. Sometimes we have to feel pain. Now is the moment, from here, we must go up. That is the truth."

Mauricio Pochettino admission serves as major Man United warning

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Pochettino inherited a Man United side who had gone winless in their last eight Premier League games under Michael Carrick and were already sleepwalking into relegation trouble.

Nevertheless, the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager jumped at the chance to take charge of the Red Devils, who likewise completed their long-awaited mission to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Pochettino would have known the situation he was walking into at a toxic Old Trafford, but for him to admit that his earliest weeks have been more difficult than expected speaks volumes about the current state of the club from top to bottom.

The Argentine can point to refereeing mistakes against Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon, though, while he can take some pride from Man Utd generating more xG than Brentford - 2.39 to 2.30.

However, with the Red Devils now at risk of falling to the bottom of the Premier League table and still conceding goals at will, demotion fears are only deepening.