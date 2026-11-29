Today's La Liga predictions include Deportivo La Coruna's clash with leaders Barcelona, as well as contests between Valencia and Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Villarreal and Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Valencia will aim to post a third straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 46 wins to Osasuna's 21, while 25 of their 92 matches have finished all square.

We say: Valencia 0-0 Osasuna

Valencia have struggled at home this season, while Osasuna have found it difficult on their travels, so we are finding it tough to back either to win with any real confidence.

A stalemate could be on the cards at Mestalla.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Zuma

Barcelona will bid to post a sixth straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna at Estadio Riazor on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants have won four of their last five matches against Deportivo, including a famous 8-0 success in the corresponding game during the 2015-16 campaign.

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-3 Barcelona

This is a really tough ask for Deportivo against a quality Barcelona outfit - we are backing the hosts to score, but Flick's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Deportivo La Coruna vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Both Celta Vigo and Villarreal will be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a contest in Vigo on Sunday.

Villarreal just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 17 of their 42 meetings in all competitions, suffering 16 defeats in the process.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal

Celta have been the draw specialists in La Liga this season, sharing the points on seven occasions, and we are backing another stalemate on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Two teams enjoying solid campaigns in Spain's top flight thus far will lock horns on Sunday evening, as Real Sociedad welcome Sevilla to Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 55 victories to Sevilla's 52, while 35 of their 142 fixtures have finished level.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad will be aiming to bounce back from a European defeat in this match, and home advantage could see the Basque team shade a close game.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups