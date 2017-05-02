Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Lothar Matthaus: 'Bayern Munich to raid AS Monaco for players'

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus claims that his former club are ready to raid AS Monaco at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Report: Premier League giants join Patrick Schick race

A report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick. Read more.

Dries Mertens coy on Napoli future amid Manchester United interest

Belgian international Dries Mertens, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, admits that his future with Napoli is currently unclear. Read more.

Manchester United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'

A report claims that Manchester United join Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson "completely focused" on Swansea City

Gylfi Sigurdsson insists that he is "completely focused" on helping Swansea City avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. Read more.

Lucas Hernandez signs new five-year Atletico Madrid contract

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez puts pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2022. Read more.

Atletico Madrid 'favourites to sign Arsenal target Lucas Moura'

Atletico Madrid reportedly overtake Arsenal as favourites in the race to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Read more.

Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are willing to include on-loan defender Kenneth Omeruo in a prospective part-exchange deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel after the Dane joined an agent who is on good terms with the Red Devils. Read more.

Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar

Highly-rated Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is said to be a transfer target for Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan, AC Milan

Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are both said to be interested in Manchester United deputy goalkeeper Sergio Romero. Read more.

Report: Laurent Koscielny on Manchester City, Marseille radar

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is said to be a transfer target for Manchester City and Marseille. Read more.

Report: Josep Maria Bartomeu draws up Barcelona transfer shortlist

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu draws up a four-man transfer shortlist ahead of the 2017-18 season and is looking to raise £85m, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City to trade Kelechi Iheanacho in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City are reportedly willing to include Kelechi Iheanacho in any deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United move for Torino star Andrea Belotti

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti from under the noses of Manchester United thanks to their guarantee of Champions League football next season. Read more.