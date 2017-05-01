New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lucas Hernandez signs new five-year Atletico Madrid contract

General view of the Vicente Calderon Stadium prior to the Supercopa, second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on August 22, 2014
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez puts pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2022.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at the Vicente Calderon, joining 10 years ago and going on to make 40 appearances for the senior side, half of which have come this season.

Hernandez, who could feature in Atletico's Champions League semi-final first leg against city rivals Real Madrid on Tuesday night, has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

"It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come," Atletico's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero said in a statement.

The France Under-21 international has made just 10 La Liga starts for Diego Simeone's side this season but has been a more regular feature in the side of late, making three appearances within the past month.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Read Next:
Atletico 'favourites to sign Lucas Moura'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Hernandez, Jose Luis Caminero, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Atletico Madrid 'favourites to sign Arsenal target Lucas Moura'
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'
Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'Antoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMan United 'agree deal to sign Griezmann'Griezmann 'storms out of interview'Result: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat Espanyol
Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Atletico Madrid confirm Juanfran injury
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 