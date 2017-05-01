Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez puts pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2022.

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at the Vicente Calderon, joining 10 years ago and going on to make 40 appearances for the senior side, half of which have come this season.

Hernandez, who could feature in Atletico's Champions League semi-final first leg against city rivals Real Madrid on Tuesday night, has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

"It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come," Atletico's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero said in a statement.

The France Under-21 international has made just 10 La Liga starts for Diego Simeone's side this season but has been a more regular feature in the side of late, making three appearances within the past month.