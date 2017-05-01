New Transfer Talk header

Atletico Madrid 'favourites to sign Arsenal target Lucas Moura'

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Atletico Madrid reportedly overtake Arsenal as favourites in the race to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Monday, May 1, 2017

Atletico Madrid have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the club at the end of the season despite making 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Unai Emery's side this term, 26 of which have been from the start.

Arsenal had been regarded as the front-runners for the Brazilian's signature having reportedly held talks with the player in January before he decided to stay in the French capital.

The Gunners are understood to see Lucas as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, whose future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract.

However, Telefoot claims that Atletico have now emerged as favourites to sign the winger amid speculation that the Spanish giants could lose Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Lucas is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his PSG career having found the back of the net 16 times across all competitions.

More Arsenal News
