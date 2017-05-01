Manchester City are reportedly willing to include Kelechi Iheanacho in any deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium.

The Gabon international is one of the most prolific marksmen in Europe and is said to be high on the list of potential recruits for the Citizens.

According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola is eager to recruit 27-year-old Aubayemang as he aims to bounce back from a disappointing first season for the Spaniard at the Etihad.

The report goes on to say that Guardiola is willing to include 20-year-old Iheanacho as a makeweight in a deal to sign the Dortmund forward.

Aubameyang has scored 35 goals and registered five assists in just 42 appearances for the German giants this season.