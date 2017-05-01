New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City to trade Kelechi Iheanacho in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City are reportedly willing to include Kelechi Iheanacho in any deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 09:33 UK

Manchester City have reportedly offered to include Kelechi Iheanacho in any deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium.

The Gabon international is one of the most prolific marksmen in Europe and is said to be high on the list of potential recruits for the Citizens.

According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola is eager to recruit 27-year-old Aubayemang as he aims to bounce back from a disappointing first season for the Spaniard at the Etihad.

The report goes on to say that Guardiola is willing to include 20-year-old Iheanacho as a makeweight in a deal to sign the Dortmund forward.

Aubameyang has scored 35 goals and registered five assists in just 42 appearances for the German giants this season.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kelechi Iheanacho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Manchester City to trade Kelechi Iheanacho in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
John Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'
Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'Result: Boro, Man City share points at RiversideTeam News: Five changes for Man City at BoroGuardiola rues Jesus absenceToure: 'Man United need to be more attacking'
Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'Report: Tielemans heads Man City wishlistPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Toure bemoans profligacy in front of goal
> Manchester City Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Manchester City to trade Kelechi Iheanacho in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Marc Bartra happy with recovery progress from bomb blast wrist injury
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Man arrested, charged over Borussia Dortmund bus attack
Liverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Dortmund players'Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Result: Monaco through to Champions League semis Mbappe sets Champions League record
Dortmund kickoff delayed by police checkTeam News: Reus gets nod to start in MonacoLive Commentary: Monaco 3-1 Dortmund - as it happenedJardim expecting improved DortmundTuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 