Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough are full of confidence'

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew says that his side are full of confidence following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, despite still being six points from safety.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 23:29 UK

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has said that his side are full of confidence following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

City were forced to come from behind twice against their relegation-threatened hosts, including an 85th-minute equaliser from Gabriel Jesus to rescue a point for Pep Guardiola's side.

That goal denied Boro back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year, but Agnew is still confident that his side can come away with a positive result away to league leaders Chelsea next Monday.

"It was a top-class performance from the players, they gave everything they possibly could and I thought we deserved the points. Apart from the one-off at Bournemouth, we've had character and desire in recent weeks. The spirit and determination from the players, the response from the ground and the energy in the stadium was top-class," he told Sky Sports News.

"The team were terrific, they gave everything they had. We were in a really good, organised shape behind the ball and obviously scored two goals against Manchester City. We want to win football matches. We won on Wednesday [against Sunderland] and almost beat Manchester City.

"Of course, we're disappointed not to get six points but four from six, ahead of the Chelsea game, we've got loads of confidence. We got to Chelsea and that will be a very difficult fixture. But, as the players have shown today, if we continue to work like that there is no reason why we can't put a performance in and come back with the result we want."

Boro currently sit six points from safety with only three games of their season remaining.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew hails 'battling' Middlesbrough
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
John Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough are full of confidence'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'
Result: Boro, Man City share points at RiversideTeam News: Five changes for Man City at BoroGuardiola rues Jesus absenceToure: 'Man United need to be more attacking'Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'
Report: Tielemans heads Man City wishlistPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Toure bemoans profligacy in front of goalZabaleta: 'Fellaini reaction was crazy'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough are full of confidence'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Result: Middlesbrough, Manchester City share points at Riverside
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Team News: Gabriel Jesus starts as Manchester City make five changes for Middlesbrough
Chambers: 'Boro devastated with draw'Agnew hails 'battling' MiddlesbroughPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Agnew: 'I'm proud of Middlesbrough players'
Result: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hopeTeam News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionMoyes "confident" of beating MiddlesbroughBen Gibson 'to leave Boro if relegated'
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 