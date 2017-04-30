Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew says that his side are full of confidence following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, despite still being six points from safety.

City were forced to come from behind twice against their relegation-threatened hosts, including an 85th-minute equaliser from Gabriel Jesus to rescue a point for Pep Guardiola's side.

That goal denied Boro back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year, but Agnew is still confident that his side can come away with a positive result away to league leaders Chelsea next Monday.

"It was a top-class performance from the players, they gave everything they possibly could and I thought we deserved the points. Apart from the one-off at Bournemouth, we've had character and desire in recent weeks. The spirit and determination from the players, the response from the ground and the energy in the stadium was top-class," he told Sky Sports News.

"The team were terrific, they gave everything they had. We were in a really good, organised shape behind the ball and obviously scored two goals against Manchester City. We want to win football matches. We won on Wednesday [against Sunderland] and almost beat Manchester City.

"Of course, we're disappointed not to get six points but four from six, ahead of the Chelsea game, we've got loads of confidence. We got to Chelsea and that will be a very difficult fixture. But, as the players have shown today, if we continue to work like that there is no reason why we can't put a performance in and come back with the result we want."

Boro currently sit six points from safety with only three games of their season remaining.