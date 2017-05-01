Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are both said to be interested in Manchester United deputy goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The Red Devils deputy has kept nine clean sheets in 14 appearances this season and, as the club's Europa League stopper, has helped his side to the semi-finals of the competition.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Romero's form has alerted the Nerazzurri, who are hoping to sign and utilise the Argentine as a stand-in for first-choice stopper Samir Handanovic.

The 30-year-old is also thought to be on AC Milan's radar, though they too would reportedly have him as second-choice, behind teenage prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Romero was previously on the books of Sampdoria and is said to have bought a house in Milan.