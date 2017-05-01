New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan and AC Milan

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are both said to be interested in Manchester United deputy goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:48 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Red Devils deputy has kept nine clean sheets in 14 appearances this season and, as the club's Europa League stopper, has helped his side to the semi-finals of the competition.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Romero's form has alerted the Nerazzurri, who are hoping to sign and utilise the Argentine as a stand-in for first-choice stopper Samir Handanovic.

The 30-year-old is also thought to be on AC Milan's radar, though they too would reportedly have him as second-choice, behind teenage prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Romero was previously on the books of Sampdoria and is said to have bought a house in Milan.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Romero, Samir Handanovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan and AC Milan
 Andrea Belotti of Italy in action during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier match between Italy U21 and Serbia U21 at Adriatico Stadium on September 5, 2014
Report: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United move for Torino star Andrea Belotti
Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisisMourinho refuses to criticise playersMourinho: 'Luke Shaw has a big injury'Mourinho: "A point is not good"Result: Man United held at home by Swansea
De Gea 'agrees personal terms with Real'Team News: Four changes for Man UnitedCarrick: 'Injury list no excuse for failure'Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complainingMan United 'confident of signing Marquinhos'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan and AC Milan
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
Matteo Darmian coy on Man United futureMatteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Pochettino "not worried" about Alderweireld linksAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?
Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Man United ready to bid £51m for Perisic?Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitSpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?
> Inter Milan Homepage
More AC Milan News
Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan and AC Milan
 Carlos Bacca hails a cab during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
Arsenal reignite interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca?
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay'
Arsenal target makes decision on future?AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnNew owner: 'Milan will return to summit'
AC Milan sold to Chinese consortiumItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 