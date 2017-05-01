New Transfer Talk header

Gylfi Sigurdsson "completely focused" on Swansea City

Gylfi Sigurdsson insists that he is "completely focused" on helping Swansea City avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.
Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson has insisted that he is "completely focused" on helping Swansea City avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season, although Swansea currently sit 18th in the table as they battle to stay in the division.

West Ham United and Everton have both been strongly linked with a move for the attacker, but Sigurdsson has claimed that his future is on hold until the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"It's just a part of our job, if you're doing well these things happen," Wales Online quotes Sigurdsson as saying. "But I'm completely focused on helping Swansea stay in the Premier League because I don't want to get relegated."

Sigurdsson joined Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2014.

