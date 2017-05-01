Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti from under the noses of Manchester United thanks to their guarantee of Champions League football next season.

Chelsea have expressed a desire to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti from under the noses of Manchester United, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 times in 34 appearances for the Granata this season, while his 25 goals in Serie A have made him the leading marksman in the division.

Man United were said to be closing in on Belotti, but according to the Daily Star, the Italy international would rather join a team that can offer Champions League football.

Antonio Conte's charges are guaranteed a place in Europe's premier club competition next season, while the Red Devils are still in the balance with regards to their European qualification.

Belotti, whose Torino release clause stands at £85m, has also scored three times in seven appearances for the Azzurri.