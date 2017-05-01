New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United move for Torino star Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti of Italy in action during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier match between Italy U21 and Serbia U21 at Adriatico Stadium on September 5, 2014
Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti from under the noses of Manchester United thanks to their guarantee of Champions League football next season.
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 09:19 UK

Chelsea have expressed a desire to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti from under the noses of Manchester United, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 times in 34 appearances for the Granata this season, while his 25 goals in Serie A have made him the leading marksman in the division.

Man United were said to be closing in on Belotti, but according to the Daily Star, the Italy international would rather join a team that can offer Champions League football.

Antonio Conte's charges are guaranteed a place in Europe's premier club competition next season, while the Red Devils are still in the balance with regards to their European qualification.

Belotti, whose Torino release clause stands at £85m, has also scored three times in seven appearances for the Azzurri.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
