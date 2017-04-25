Torino striker Andrea Belotti says that his £85m release clause is not affecting him amid rumours that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested.

The Italy international has been linked to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks due to his scintillating goalscoring form.

The 23-year-old, who joined Torino from Palermo in 2015, has scored 25 goals and made five assists in 30 Serie A appearances.

In December last year, Belotti opened a new long-term contract, which had a huge release clause inserted, but the forward will not let it distract him.

"The clause honestly has no effect on me," Belotti told Italian TV show Tiki Taka. "The transfer market gives inflated figures, the price of a player has risen a lot."

Belotti also scored two goals in three Coppa Italia appearances.